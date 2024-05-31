Draw and technical meeting held for local races of ‘Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region – 2024 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races’

MACAU, May 31 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, and co-organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the 2024 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races will be held from 8 to 10 June at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. The Organizing Committee convened the draw and technical meeting for the local races today (31 May) at the office of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China.

The annual Macao International Dragon Boat Races will take place during the Duanwu Festival (Dragon Boat Festival), and teams from different organizations and groups in Macao have actively registered for the event. Local small dragon races and standard dragon races in multiple categories will take place on 8 and 9 June, with a total of 138 teams participating, including: 54 teams in the Macao Small Dragon Boat Race Open Category (200m), 23 teams in the Macao Small Dragon Boat Race Women's Category, 12 teams in the Macao Government Departments Small Dragon Boat Race (200m), 8 teams in the Macao University Student Small Dragon Boat Race (200m), 30 teams in the Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race Open Category (500m), and 11 teams in the Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race Women’s Category (500m).

The Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race Open and Women’s categories (500m) and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m) will be held on the day of Duanwu Festival (10 June). Elite teams from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines and Cambodia will compete with local teams for the championships.

Performances by cultural and artistic groups are on offer during this year’s event to create a festive carnival atmosphere. In addition, there will be a themed photo area, various types of sales booths and activities on site. Residents and tourists are welcome to come and watch the dragon boat races, experience the festive atmosphere, and jointly create a unique brand of sports tourism in Macao.

For more information, please visit the official website www.macaodragonboat.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.