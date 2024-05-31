Wins for Thailand and the Netherlands, China suffers defeat at Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Macao presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, May 31 - The fourth day of the Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2024 Macao presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Galaxy Entertainment Group, and the Volleyball Association of Macao, China, got underway at the Galaxy Arena today (31 May). Thailand and the Netherlands defeated France and the Dominican Republic 3-2 and 3-1 respectively, while China lost to Japan 1-3.

The fifth day of competition will be held tomorrow (1 June), with Brazil v Italy at 12:30 p.m., Dominican Republic v Japan at 4 p.m. and China v Thailand at 7:30 p.m.

Japan overcomes hosts

The showdown of the day was between China against Asian rivals Japan. Both teams were determined to win the match as they are fighting for ranking points and for a berth at the Paris Olympics. The Japanese took advantage of China’s mistakes to take an early lead. Points by Li Yingying and Gong Xiangyu helped their team narrow the deficit, but strong plays by captain Sarina Koga powered her team to take the opening set 25-22.

Behind the support of the home crowd, China came out guns blazing in the second set. Li Yingying teamed up with Yuan Xinyue and Wu Mengjie to win the set 25-19 and level the match. The hosts were unable to sustain the momentum, however, as Japan overwhelmed them with fast-paced attack in the third and fourth sets (25-18, 25-17) to score an important victory.

Thailand edges five-setter

The first match of the day saw Thailand take on France. It was a closely fought match throughout, with Thailand taking the first two sets (25-23, 25-21), before France heightened its attack to win the next two sets 25-23 and 25-20 to level the match. The teams continued to trade points in the decider before Hattaya Bamrungsuk and Chatchu-On Moksri scoring key points to win the set 15-7 and the match.

Netherlands defeats Dominican Republic

The Netherlands made a quick start in the contest against the Dominican Republic, with Elles Dambrink and Jolien Knollema helping to win the opening set 25-17. After the Dominican Republic fought back to win the second set 25-23, the Dutch dominated the next two sets (25-21, 25-17) to finish off their opponents.

Tickets sales have received overwhelming response. Limited tickets are available for purchase via Damai application and mini program and MacauTicket.com. In addition, limited tickets for some sessions are available for sale at the Galaxy Arena. The tickets are priced between MOP 180 and MOP 1,380, depending on the seat section and match session. All ticket prices are in Macao Patacas (MOP) or Renminbi (CNY), and same prices apply to both Macao Patacas and Hong Kong dollars. Each person can purchase a maximum of four tickets per session. Every person taller than 1.2m in height requires a ticket for admission. Children who are less than 1.2m in height and do not occupy a seat can enter the venue free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult at all times, and each adult can only bring along one child.

