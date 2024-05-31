Lenoir-Rhyne announces partnership with The Art of Compassion

On May 28, Lenoir-Rhyne University announced a major partnership with The Art of Compassion, a Hickory-based initiative that inspires and promotes compassion, kindness and love for others through education, arts and entertainment.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with The Art of Compassion on this innovative initiative," said Fred Whitt, Ed.D., president of Lenoir-Rhyne University. "By building social awareness and action through creative endeavors, we can foster a more compassionate and just community. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to prepare our students to be ethical leaders who can make a positive difference in the world.”

Through the partnership, LR will promote acts of kindness on the campus community, support The Art of Compassion in Catawba County and work to build a more empathetic and compassionate community. This collaboration will leverage the strengths of both organizations to create innovative programs that promote empathy, understanding, and social responsibility within the LR community and beyond.

“Lenoir-Rhyne has supported The Art of Compassion since the very beginning, and we are grateful for the continued support of Dr. Whitt and the LR community,” said Robert Lackey ’70, CEO of Image One Hospitality and team leader for The Art of Compassion. “Together, we can create a powerful platform for using the arts and education to inspire compassion and positive social change.”

Lenoir-Rhyne is one of nearly 50 community partners that have signed on to support The Art of Compassion. Others include Catawba County United Way, Arts Culture Catawba (formerly United Arts Council of Catawba County), Hickory Museum of Art, Western Piedmont Symphony and Safe Harbor of North Carolina.

The Art of Compassion was established in 2022 to make Catawba County and surrounding communities a better place to live, work and raise families. The goal of the project is to take the message of loving others and apply it to the area’s businesses and charitable outlets. Since its inception, The Art of Compassion has hosted cultural events on LR’s campus, including country singer Martina McBride and comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes.

Learn more about future events and ways to get involved at theartofcompassion.net.