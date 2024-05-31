DOC and DGS Announce Public Information Sessions and Launch Website for the CTF Annex Project

Community Input Will Help Shape a Modern, Safe, and Rehabilitative Facility for DOC Residents

(WASHINGTON, DC) – The DC Department of Corrections (DOC), in partnership with the DC Department of General Services (DGS) and the lead architectural program consultant CGL Companies, LLC, announce the start of public information sessions and launch of a dedicated website focused on the development of the District’s new Correctional Treatment Facility (CTF) Annex at the DC jail.

“Thanks to Mayor Bowser’s leadership, we are marking another significant advancement in a project that will have a profound impact on countless District residents interacting with the criminal justice system,” says DOC Director Tom Faust. “We are not merely constructing buildings; we are laying the foundation for a future where treatment, rehabilitation, and effective reentry strategies create lasting change across our community for decades to come.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s proposed Fiscal Year 2025 budget commits $463 million in the six-year capital budget plan to this transformative project, emphasizing its importance to the future of public safety and justice in the District.

To achieve the District's long-term objectives, the CTF Annex Project Team has adopted a sequenced construction strategy for the new facilities, prioritizing the most critical operational and treatment needs as determined during the project's Pre-Design phase. This approach leverages long-term budget opportunities and aligns with the broader development plans for the area. The completion of these new buildings will fulfill the operational goals of the DOC and allow it to discontinue use of the existing Central Detention Facility (CDF).

“Public participation continues to be crucial in the planning of the new CTF Annex. The new website and public engagement sessions will be key avenues for our broad stakeholder community to stay informed and provide valuable feedback,” says DGS Director Delano Hunter. “We are committed to an inclusive process that ensures the CTF Annex Project meets the evolving needs of those in DOC’s custody and care, as well as the community.”

Upcoming project public information and input sessions:

Public Engagement Session – June 27, 2024

Public Engagement Session – July 25, 2024

ANC 7B & 6D – Dates Forthcoming

Visit the project’s website at newcorrectionalfacility.dc.gov to learn more and submit questions and comments.

