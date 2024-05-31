Public Hearing on Adopting New Waterfowl Rules

CONTACT:

Marty Mobley (603) 271-1138

May 31, 2024

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing regarding the adoption of new rules on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at Fish and Game Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. The hearing will begin at 12:30 p.m. These new rules allow for a special weekend for active military and veterans to hunt waterfowl, which will be the first weekend after the close of the regular season in all zones. The rules also establish:

Acceptable proof of eligibility

Allowances for a non-veteran, non-hunting assistants

Daily bag limits that are the same as those of the regular season

The public is invited to attend to provide feedback in person, or to submit comments via e-mail before July 10 to: comments@wildlife.nh.gov. The proposed rules can be viewed ahead of the meeting by visiting www.wildlife.nh.gov/proposed-rules.