Public Hearing on Adopting New Waterfowl Rules
CONTACT:
Marty Mobley (603) 271-1138
May 31, 2024
Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing regarding the adoption of new rules on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at Fish and Game Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. The hearing will begin at 12:30 p.m. These new rules allow for a special weekend for active military and veterans to hunt waterfowl, which will be the first weekend after the close of the regular season in all zones. The rules also establish:
- Acceptable proof of eligibility
- Allowances for a non-veteran, non-hunting assistants
- Daily bag limits that are the same as those of the regular season
The public is invited to attend to provide feedback in person, or to submit comments via e-mail before July 10 to: comments@wildlife.nh.gov. The proposed rules can be viewed ahead of the meeting by visiting www.wildlife.nh.gov/proposed-rules.