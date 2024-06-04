Advocate and Educator Curtis Valentine Secures Book Deal for "Real Men Teach: Reimagining The Future of Education"
Post Hill Press is Set to Publish the Book Under their Emancipations Books ImprintWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curtis Valentine, Founder of Real Men Teach, is pleased to announce that he has secured a book deal with Post Hill Press for his debut book, "Real Men Teach: Reimagining The Future of Education." This significant achievement marks a new chapter in Valentine's mission to diversify America's teaching force and inspire millions of students through the recruitment and retention of male educators of color.
"Real Men Teach: Reimagining The Future of Education" delves into the underrepresentation of Black male educators in the U.S. and offers practical solutions for change. Drawing on historical accounts and contemporary stories, Valentine highlights the critical impact of Black male teachers and proposes strategies for recruitment and retention, including mentorship programs, financial incentives, and policy reforms. The book not only addresses historical challenges but also provides a blueprint for creating a more inclusive and equitable education system.
"This book is a call to action," said Valentine. "It's about understanding our past, acknowledging the obstacles we've faced, and strategizing for a future where diversity in education is not just encouraged but celebrated." The book is part of Real Men Teach’s larger mission to triple the amount of African American teachers by 2030, translating to 2 million more students having African American teachers as a part of their life.
Valentine's extensive 20-year experience in local, state, federal, and international education policy informs this groundbreaking work. He combines his personal journey with in-depth research to present a compelling narrative that is both educational and inspirational. To amplify the reach and impact of "Real Men Teach," Valentine has partnered with Ascendant Entertainment, a division of Ascendant Group Branding, the #1 ranked Minority Owned PR Firm in the country 3 year's in a row (clutch.co). This collaboration leverages Ascendant’s expertise in brand narrative and strategic outreach, ensuring that the book's message resonates widely. The book is projected to be released Spring 2025.
About Real Men Teach: Real Men Teach is committed to transforming education one teacher at a time. By 2030, the campaign aims to elevate the number of Black male educators from under 50,000 to 150,000, addressing the current underrepresentation in U.S. classrooms.
About Ascendant Group Branding: Ascendant Group Branding provides marketing, branding, brand management, PR, social media, design, photography, and publishing services to CEOs globally, building human-to-human connections.
For more information about "Real Men Teach: Reimagining The Future of Education" and Curtis Valentine's efforts to diversify the teaching profession, visit www.realmenteach.com.
