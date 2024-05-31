There were 213 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,661 in the last 365 days.
Q&A clinic on Product Management Service (PMS) Product User Interface - 6 June 2024, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 6 June 2024, 15:30 (CEST) to 6 June 2024, 16:00 (CEST)
Following the go-live of Product Management Service (PMS) Product User Interface on 31 May 2024, the PMS team is available to answer your questions on PUI use during weekly 30-minute sessions.
