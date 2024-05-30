FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 30, 2024

Acting Governor Kehoe Seeks Joint Damage Assessments in Preparation for FEMA Major Disaster Declaration Request

Today, Acting Governor Mike Kehoe announced the state has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) participate in joint preliminary damage assessments (PDAs) in Barry, Butler, Carter, Howell, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard, and Texas counties, following severe storms, flooding, and tornadoes that occurred May 19 - 27. This request begins the process of obtaining federal disaster assistance for the 10 counties. Continue reading the news release from Governor Mike Parson's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail katy.linnenbrink@sema.dps.mo.gov