Tisdale Headlines Community Airport Partnership Investments

CANADA, May 31 - Released on May 31, 2024

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced a more than a $889,000 commitment toward 12 community airport projects, which will help build and protect the province's quality of life.

"This particular infrastructure plays a key role in our transportation system," Highways Minister Lori Carr said. "Community and regional airports support air ambulance, policing and firefighting services, along with the agricultural sector and other industries, while positioning rural and northern communities for growth."

The Ministry of Highways' Community Airport Partnership (CAP) program invests in eligible projects such as upgrades to runways and taxiways, lighting, security fencing and navigational systems. Each project is funded on a 50/50 cost-sharing basis between the recipient and the provincial government to a maximum $275,000.

"The aviation sector across Saskatchewan is grateful for this ongoing partnership with the provincial government,” Saskatchewan Aviation Council President Janet Keim said. “As we all know, airports are drivers of economic growth. Thanks to this important program, key infrastructure investments are maintaining and improving airports servicing communities throughout Saskatchewan, thereby contributing to the economic and social wellbeing of the region."

Airport operators, and the provincial funding allocated toward their projects for 2024-25, are:

RM of Eldon No. 471, Maidstone Airport crack sealing and paving, $29,450

Town of La Ronge, Apron 4 and 5 edge lighting, $75,000

Town of Leader, airport crack sealing and repairs, $30,570

Village of Lucky Lake, airport runway rehabilitation, $60,750

City of Melfort, airport taxiway paving, $112,500

City of Moose Jaw, Apron II and Taxiway C engineering and earthworks Phase 1 and 2, $120,000

City of North Battleford, security/wildlife fencing, $50,000

City of Prince Albert, YPA airfield cameras, $33,000

City of Swift Current, airfield electrical, $13,000

Town of Tisdale, Phase I re-surface runway, $250,000

City of Weyburn, airport revitalization, $89,000

City of Yorkton, airport signage, $26,000

"The Tisdale and area community appreciates the provincial funding toward this important local airport infrastructure project” Town of Tisdale Mayor Al Jellicoe said. “The investment will help ensure our paved runway can continue to meet the needs of various aircrafts that provide key services to east-central Saskatchewan, such as air ambulances for health care, aerial applicators for the agricultural industry, along with other commuter and private users of the facility."

Since 2007-08, and including the most recent budget, the provincial government has allocated almost $12 million through CAP toward regional airports in 43 communities.

