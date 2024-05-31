Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong Attends Georgia's Independence Day Reception

On May 30, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, upon invitation, attended Georgia's Independence Day reception hosted by the Embassy of Georgia in China.

Sun Weidong expressed congratulations on Georgia's Independence Day, and said that over the past 32 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Georgia, bilateral relations have witnessed sound and stable development, and the two countries established a strategic partnership last year. China supports Georgia in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, and stands ready to work with Georgia to implement important common understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and create a new chapter in China-Georgia relations.

Ambassador of Georgia to China Paata Kalandadze said that Georgia attaches great importance to developing its relationship with China and abides by the one-China principle. Georgia is one of the first countries to participate in the Belt and Road cooperation, and is willing to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China in various fields, so as to bring more benefits to the people of the two countries.