Winners of the Third Annual Chronic Boss Scholarship Program Announced
Program sponsored by Patient Authentic awards eleven scholarships to entrepreneurial students living with chronic conditions
Our winners have endured challenging diagnoses and faced them with grit and perseverance. They have chosen to make a difference. The world is certainly a better place because these women are in it.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chronic Boss Collective is thrilled to announce the winners of the third annual Chronic Boss Scholarship.
The scholarship seeks to reward women living with chronic conditions who have an entrepreneurial spirit. Scholarships are awarded in the amount of $1,000 to eleven outstanding Chronic Bosses.
The Chronic Boss Collective and scholarship program are the brainchild of Lilly Stairs, an entrepreneur, advocate, and Board Chair of the Autoimmune Association.
“It is an honor and a privilege to empower the next generation of women living with chronic conditions,” said Lilly Stairs, Founder & CEO of the Chronic Boss Collective. “Our winners have endured challenging diagnoses and have faced them head-on with grit and perseverance. They have chosen to give back and to make a difference through their entrepreneurial spirit. The world is certainly a better place because these women are in it.”
Since its inception, the scholarship has received over 1,400 applications from remarkable women. Applications were reviewed by an expert judging panel of Founding Members of the Chronic Boss Collective.
Scholarship Winners
Samantha Davidson
While at Northeastern University, Samantha founded a marketing consultancy. She was also accepted into the Accenture x Northeastern Disability Leadership Cohort.
In addition to her entrepreneurial endeavors, Samantha is committed to giving back. She is in an activist rock band, mentors for the Women in Business Club, and sold her art to raise funds for the American Migraine Foundation.
Erin Munda
Erin’s first panic attack occurred when she was in 5th grade. She has battled anxiety ever since. After learning how to manage it, she is determined to help others.
“I have created “Damaged Bears,” and designed teddy bears representing different invisible illnesses. I’ve chosen the tagline “We’re all a little damaged” to emphasize that we all have different struggles and these different experiences are what make us unique.”
Raeah Thorington
“When I was bedridden I would daydream avidly for hours as an escape. When my body was an anchor, art became my life jacket. I learned to have an appreciation for it.”
Raeah has sold her prints at local art fairs, featured her work in gallery exhibitions, and started an online shop to sell her prints.
Jadelyn Lawson
Jadelyn committed to turning her struggle with autoimmune disease into her strength and launched “Show Your Stripes: Autoimmune Awareness”, a community car show fundraiser.
Jadelyn handed out over 200 awareness bracelets, donated toys to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, and hosted a blood drive.
Tess Rittenberg
Tess co-founded and is the co-president of Colorado College Disability Alliance, a group for those with disabilities.
“Living with HS and consistently overcoming its struggles has allowed me to deeply appreciate and understand the disability community and navigate the world with flexibility and resiliency. As I gained new skills while managing both my disabilities, it further fueled my desire to use my voice for solidarity and change.”
Hannah Smith
Since receiving her celiac disease diagnosis, Hannah has authored five children’s books, three of which discuss how to live a happy and healthy life while maintaining a strict gluten-free diet. She has spent time lobbying for pro-patient legislation on Capitol Hill and also started a literary non-profit in her rural Appalachian hometown to combat book bans in schools.
Josie Kellaway
When Josie was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, turning to writing and entrepreneurship transformed her greatest hurdle into her driving force. She founded Eterna Studios, a business based on the fantasy book series she authored.
“I am not just a person living with diabetes, but a person living with purpose, resilience, and passion. I've turned the odds in my favor, converting a life-altering diagnosis into a source of personal and professional success.”
Zoe Blank
Zoe was diagnosed with a rare type of celiac disease that forced her to go on a severely restrictive diet. This took a toll on her mental health and she developed anorexia. Zoe committed to getting better and became passionate about helping others recover.
She launched VougeVilla, an online clothing store with inclusive sizes and price ranges to inspire other teens to feel comfortable in their own skin. As part of her work, she donates clothing to teens in need.
The full list of winners can be found at bold.org.
