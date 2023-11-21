Chronic Boss Collective Announces Third Annual Scholarship for Ambitious Students with Chronic Conditions
The Collective awards women with an entrepreneurial spirit who are making a difference.
These women have demonstrated grit & perseverance in the face of a life-changing diagnosis. It is an honor to recognize their commitment to making a difference in the world.”BOSTON, MA, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chronic Boss Collective is pleased to announce that applications for the third annual Chronic Boss Scholarship are now open.
Since launching the scholarship in 2021, Chronic Boss Collective has provided $20,000 in scholarships to ambitious female-identifying students living with chronic conditions.
For the 2024 cycle, ten students will receive a scholarship in the amount of $1,000 USD each.
“It has been the greatest joy of my career to award this scholarship and empower the next generation of women living with chronic conditions,” said Lilly Stairs, Founder & CEO of the Chronic Boss Collective. “These women have demonstrated grit and perseverance in the face of a life-changing diagnosis. It is an honor to recognize their commitment to making a difference in the world through their entrepreneurial endeavors.”
With nearly 1,000 applications in two years, past winners represent the top 2% of applicants and have included high school students that have founded businesses and nonprofits, and are published authors and inventors.
For winners, the scholarship means far more than funds to put towards their education:
"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for the scholarship I have been awarded for being an entrepreneur with an autoimmune disease. As someone who has faced numerous challenges due to my health condition, this recognition means the world to me and has given me a renewed sense of motivation and validation. This scholarship is a testament to the fact that my hard work and determination have not gone unnoticed, and it serves as a reminder to keep pushing forward no matter what obstacles come my way." - Shannon Dyson, 2023 Scholarship Winner
"I am absolutely honored to be a part of such an incredible group of driven women in business...to know I am not alone in my fight with a chronic illness and the constant support and encouragement from such successful ladies. This scholarship has not only given me the opportunity to meet skilled professionals, but have a supportive backbone as I work to become an accomplished business woman. I aim to graduate debt free and this support, along with many others, gave me the opportunity to remain debt free my first semester. Thank you so much to these incredible gals and the wisdom they have shared, you are making a difference!" - Annika Ernstrom, 2023 Scholarship Winner
Applications are now open via bold.org through February 27, 2024. To apply, applicants will be asked to write an essay explaining how living with a chronic condition has shaped who they are today and highlight their entrepreneurial endeavors.
Winners will be announced in March 2024.
The Chronic Boss Scholarship is sponsored by Patient Authentic.
To apply for the Chronic Boss Scholarship visit: https://bold.org/scholarships/chronic-boss-scholarship/
About Chronic Boss Collective
The Chronic Boss Collective is a groundbreaking professional membership designed for ambitious business women living with chronic conditions to help them dream big in their careers while prioritizing their health without tradeoffs.
To learn more about the Chronic Boss Collective visit:
www.chronicbosscollective.com
About Patient Authentic
Patient Authentic is a boutique agency that partners with healthcare organizations to build custom events and programming for patient advocates.
To learn more about Patient Authentic visit:
www.patientauthentic.com
