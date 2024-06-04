Submit Release
Green Bay Video Production Company Acquires New Facility

Owner and President of NorthCoast Media Group, LLC, sits outside the company's new location in Green Bay, Wisconsin. She is wearing a purple suit and sitting on the office steps, in the sun, with colorful flowers around her.

Video Production & Creative Marketing Studio Moves to Lombardi Avenue

“NorthCoast continues to grow and this move provides us with the space we need to fully develop our studio and take our video production, event planning, and marketing services to the next level.”
— Michelle Tyo-Johnson

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NorthCoast Media Group LLC, a Midwest video production and creative marketing studio, recently moved into their new facility at 500 Lombardi Avenue, Green Bay, Wisconsin, 54304. Formerly located in the Broadway District, the company moved last month, as their previous studio location is slated to become the Green Bay Public Market in 2025.

Michelle Tyo-Johnson, President and Owner of NorthCoast Media Group says of the new facility, “The time has come for NorthCoast to expand and grow and, while we think fondly of our old Broadway location, this move provides us with the space we need to fully develop our studio and take our video production, event planning, and creative marketing services to the next level.” Tyo-Johnson also notes, “Lombardi is an exciting place to be and, like everyone else within a stone’s throw of Lambeau Field, we’re looking forward to being in the heart of the 2025 draft frenzy.”

The company has been in operation – though under different names – for over 40 years and provides services to clients both in Wisconsin and across the country. Though NorthCoast Media Group is known best for their award-winning professional video work, NorthCoast also produces both live and virtual events, as well as providing professional audio engineering, animation, creative marketing, and marketing consultation services to their clients. Sectors served include manufacturing, health, financial, retail, food, e-commerce, as well as other commercial and industrial fields.

For more information on NorthCoast Media Group and this story, please contact Megan Dorsch at (920) 436-4777 or megan@northcoastmediagroup.com

