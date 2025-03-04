Michelle Tyo-Johnson, owner of NorthCoast Media Group.

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NorthCoast Media Group and Image Studios Announce Woman-Owned Creative Studio Powerhouse Merger

Two Wisconsin-based, woman-owned creative production studios, Green Bay’s NorthCoast Media Group - including their live event production arm, Made Ya Look - and Image Studios, are proud to announce their merger, uniting their talents, expertise, and passion for storytelling. This strategic partnership marks the formation of one of the Midwest’s largest video production agencies, also offering full-service creative marketing, live event production, and professional audio.

With a shared commitment to delivering high-quality, purpose-driven content, the newly formed entity will offer expanded services in video production, branding, digital marketing, and creative direction. The studios will leverage their combined resources, industry experience, and professional talent to create compelling, visually stunning narratives for brands and organizations locally, across the nation, and worldwide.

“I’m excited to bring the studios together,” said Michelle Tyo-Johnson, owner of NorthCoast Media Group. “Bringing our teams together allows us to amplify our reach, empower more creatives, and deliver an even stronger portfolio of media services.”

For decades, NorthCoast Media Group and Image Studios have each built a strong reputation for crafting and delivering engaging campaigns for a diverse range of clients—including local startups, non-profits, global brands, and manufacturing companies. The studios’ combined portfolio includes award-winning commercial video production, branded content, design, and photography. With a collective 140 years of experience, NorthCoast Media, Made Ya Look, and Image Studios have continuously adapted to an evolving industry, embracing new technology to enhance their creative capabilities.

The merger officially took effect on February 26, 2025, with upcoming projects already in the pipeline.

