Pink Triangle Press recognized by Parity.org as a top company for equal advancement opportunity
Canada's preeminent 2SLGBTQIA+ media organization joins Parity.Org’s 2024 ParityLIST.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pink Triangle Press (PTP), one of the world’s longest running 2SLGBTQIA+ media organizations, announced today it has been named to Parity.Org’s 2024 ParityLIST, a program recognizing organizations that are creating the culture and conditions in which all employees have an equal opportunity to compete and advance. Companies are rated across a comprehensive rubric covering recruitment, promotion, and compensation practices, as well as specific employee benefits and policies that help to create a level playing field for all. Being added to the 2024 ParityLIST is the latest acknowledgement of PTP’s leadership in creating progressive work environments.
This recognition follows two significant wins for PTP in 2024, as the organization was also named one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers and one of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers earlier this year.
“PTP was formed over half a century ago out of a demand for equality — we faced a difficult road ahead of us, but we never shied away from the work.” says Nia Herlihy, PTP’s Chief People Officer. “We have always believed that the world will be a better place when all people have the opportunity to be heard and seen, and we strive to make our workplace one where all our employees feel supported. Flexible work hours and leave policies, gender neutral washrooms, and supporting employees through gender affirmation treatments — in some cases our decades-old practices have eventually been taken up by other organizations, and we’re so glad to see that! Parity.org’s challenge is an important one to take on, and we are a better organization for it.”
Now, PTP is being honoured alongside 36 other organizations recognized in 2024 for having policies, benefits, and programs that promote equal advancement opportunities in the workplace.
“Today the PTP strategy team, which includes leaders at various levels and parts of the organization, contains 50% women, up from 22% in 2022. We are reaping the rewards of having a more balanced team, and we will continue to work on bringing more diverse voices to the table.” says Herlihy.
The 2024 ParityLIST honorees had a number of policies and practices in common, such as:
97% have committed to interviewing a demographically diverse slate of candidates for every open leadership role, VP and above.
89% leverage “structured interviewing” through which all job candidates are asked the same questions in a standardized order.
97% have established a formal equal-pay plan to regularly measure, identify, and correct any unexplained pay gaps across demographic groups.
87% conduct anti-bias training for all employees, and 76% conduct more specialized training for managers.
73% provide “just in time” guidance to managers to help them mitigate bias at critical times (e.g. prior to conducting performance reviews).
100% have zero-tolerance policies for discrimination and harassment, as well as safe reporting systems to ensure that employees are not punished for reporting incidents.
“The vast majority of today’s leaders and workers believe that everyone deserves an equal shot at success,” said Parity.Org’s President Dina Schenk. “But creating that truly level playing field requires sustained intentionality, discipline, and hard work. It’s inspiring to see so many organizations doing what it takes to fulfill the ideal of equal opportunity.”
The full 2024 ParityLIST is available at www.parity.org/best-companies/
About Pink Triangle Press:
Pink Triangle Press (PTP) is Canada's leading 2SLGBTQIA+ media and content organization. Founded in 1971, Pink Triangle Press produces 2SLGBTQIA+ journalism at Xtra Magazine and through a variety of content distribution channels in Canada and abroad. The Press also operates travel site Pink Ticket Travel, a gay adult dating website and has produced a number of television projects. The organization began as a gay liberation newspaper, The Body Politic, named by Masthead magazine as one of "Canada's 20 most influential magazines of all time.”
About Parity.Org
Parity.Org is the leading impact organization unlocking diversity in organizational leadership, where the gap is the widest. We’ve helped hundreds of companies worldwide quickly level the playing field to ensure that all employees have an equal shot at success. Organizations that take our ParityPLEDGE® and implement the best practices outlined in our ParityMODELs™ find that diversity follows as a matter of course–no quotas or deadlines needed. Because when the playing field is truly level, it’s anyone’s game. Learn more at Parity.Org and follow us on LinkedIn.
About the ParityLIST™
The Parity.Org ParityLIST spotlights organizations with policies, benefits, and programs that promote equal advancement opportunities in the workplace. After being rated on a comprehensive number of attributes and quantitative metrics, 37 companies were named to the 2024 ParityLIST.
Mitchell Cheeseman
Pink Triangle Press
mitchell.cheeseman@ptp.media
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram