Givenly Expands into Canada, Bringing Brand On Demand and Employee Engagement Solutions to Canadian Companies

Our Brand On Demand offering and employee engagement platform have proven to be powerful assets for businesses, and we're excited to help Canadian companies unlock their full potential.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givenly, a leading provider of company store and employee engagement solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its Brand On Demand program into the Canadian market. With this move, Givenly brings its innovative Brand On Demand offering and comprehensive employee engagement platform to Canadian companies, empowering them to elevate their branding efforts and transform their company culture.
— Mark Mancini - CEO of Givenly.com
Givenly's Brand On Demand service has been a game-changer for businesses looking to strengthen their brand presence and create a cohesive brand experience across all touchpoints. By combining this service with the Employee Engagement platform, Givenly aims to help Canadian companies not only improve their external branding efforts but also foster a strong internal brand culture.
"We are thrilled to bring our solutions to Canada, providing companies with the tools they need to build stronger brands and more engaged teams," said Mark Mancini, CEO of Givenly. "Our Brand On Demand offering and employee engagement platform have proven to be powerful assets for businesses, and we're excited to help Canadian companies unlock their full potential."
The Brand On Demand service offers Canadian companies a seamless, inventory-free company store experience, allowing for the customization and distribution of over 1,900 unique SKUs on an as-needed basis with a minimum of only one unit per order. This innovative approach addresses the traditional challenges of swag management, such as excess inventory, storage costs, and environmental concerns associated with overproduction.
In addition to the Brand On Demand offering, Givenly's employee engagement platform provides Canadian companies with a comprehensive suite of tools designed to boost employee engagement and create a thriving company culture. The platform includes features such as Givenly Points, a Redemption Solution for spot recognition and personalized celebrations, an immersive onboarding experience, and seamless integration with recognition programs like Circles of Excellence and President's Club.
"By combining our Brand On Demand offering with our employee engagement platform, we're providing Canadian companies with a holistic solution to their branding and engagement needs," said Mark Mancini. "We believe that a strong brand and an engaged workforce are essential for success in today's competitive landscape, and we're excited to help Canadian businesses achieve both."
The expansion of Givenly's services into Canada is effective immediately. Canadian companies interested in learning more about how Givenly can help elevate their branding efforts and transform their company culture can visit www.givenly.com or contact help@givenly.com for more information.
About Givenly: Givenly is a leading provider of branding and employee engagement solutions, helping companies create strong brand identities and thriving workplace cultures. With a focus on innovation, customization, and sustainability, Givenly is revolutionizing the way businesses approach branding and employee engagement.
