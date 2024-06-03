Fibergrate Expands on Tradition of Supporting Customers on the Ground
Fibergrate: Building the World to Last®
Fibergrate Composite Structures Increases Support to the United Kingdom and Ireland with Local Territory Sales Managers
With the appointment of local Territory Sales Managers, Fibergrate aims to offer more personalised and responsive service to clients in the UK and Ireland,”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibergrate Composite Structures, a leading global manufacturer of glass reinforced plastic (GRP) solutions, is proud to announce its expanded support for the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company will now have dedicated Territory Sales Managers in these regions to deliver tailored engineered solutions, ensuring enhanced service and accessibility for local customers.
Fibergrate’s GRP products are renowned for their superior durability, corrosion resistance, and low maintenance needs, making them ideal for a wide range of industrial and commercial applications. The breadth of potential applications and the wide range of products available means having expert guidance through the selection process plays a key part in ensuring the most successful project outcomes.
Eric Breiner, President of Fibergrate Structures stated, “This localised support reflects Fibergrate’s commitment to providing high-quality products and exceptional service to its customers worldwide.”
Enhanced Local Support Promotes Lasting Success
Over the past 50+ years, having nearby support has proven to promote greater ease in product selection and faster project completion timelines. Property owners, facility managers, architects, and structural and safety engineers all benefit from access to knowledgeable, local, and responsive support.
“With the appointment of local Territory Sales Managers, Fibergrate aims to offer more personalised and responsive service to clients in the UK and Ireland,” said Adam Dudley, Fibergrate Structures Sales Director UK & Europe. These managers will be focused on understanding the unique challenges and requirements of the local market, delivering application solutions, customization, and fabrication that meet the specific needs of various industries, including water and wastewater, transportation, construction, and more.
Key Benefits of This Transition:
Engineering & Drafting Solutions: Fibergrate’s engineering and drafting capabilities ensure precise, efficient, and innovative solutions for client projects.
Dedicated Resource: Local Territory Sales Manager can be present on-site to assist with client needs, ensuring continuity and a personalised approach to customer service.
Customization: Streamlined communication and comprehensive fabrication support throughout the entire process. Fibergrate’s ability to customise solutions ensures that specific project requirements are met with precision.
Best In Class GRP Materials: Access to a wider range of GRP products designed to meet diverse application requirements. Fibergrate’s materials are recognized for their quality, performance, and reliability.
Commitment to Engineered Solutions
Fibergrate’s dedication to innovation and excellence is at the core of its operations. The new Territory Sales Managers will leverage Fibergrate’s extensive portfolio of GRP products to develop and implement solutions that address the specific needs of customers in the UK and Ireland. Their presence will enable more direct communication, quicker response times, and a deeper understanding of local market dynamics.
Fibergrate Composite Structures is excited to bring its engineered solutions closer to the UK and Irish markets and looks forward to building strong, lasting relationships with local businesses.
About Fibergrate Composite Structures
Fibergrate Composite Structures, headquartered in Dallas, TX, is a global leader in the manufacture of glass reinforced plastic (GRP) solutions. With over 50 years of experience, Fibergrate offers a comprehensive range of high-performance GRP products designed to provide long-lasting solutions in demanding environments. The company’s products are widely used in industries such as chemical processing, water and wastewater, food and beverage, transportation, and many others. For more information visit Fibergrate.com or Fibergrate.UK.
