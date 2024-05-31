Illinois State Fair Announces Move to Online Livestock Exhibitor Registration

ILLINOIS, May 31 - ShoWorks Platform Now Live

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois State Fair announces that livestock exhibitor registration has moved online using ShoWorks. This new system, and the Livestock Premium Book, are now available on the Illinois State Fair website.

The Illinois State Fair staff, along with show superintendents and youth advisors, have been working behind the scenes for months to convert the paper-entry system into a new digital platform.

"We are excited to bring our registration process into the 21st century with this powerful tool," said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. "Our priority is to make the process more efficient for our livestock exhibitors."

"The move to ShoWorks will streamline and modernize the process for livestock exhibitor registration," said Rebecca Clark, Manager of the Illinois State Fair. "ShoWorks has the security, user friendliness and flexibility we need to continue to grow this important aspect of the Illinois State Fair."

The ShoWorks Passport program allows you to create, view, check-in and even re-use entries at other events that utilize the ShoWorks program.

A step-by-step tutorial on the Competitive Events page will help guide you every step of the way. Additionally, a kiosk station has been set up in the Competitive Events office inside the Emmerson Building on the fairgrounds to help exhibitors who may need one-on-one assistance in navigating the new online program. Exhibitors can call the Competitive Events office at 217.782.0786. The Competitive Events office is open Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 2024 entry deadline is July 15.

The 2024 Illinois State Fair runs from August 8 through August 18 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements by connecting with us via Facebook and Instagram.