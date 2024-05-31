New Healthcare Centre Opens in Pugwash

CANADA, May 31 - Residents of Pugwash and the surrounding area will have better access to healthcare with the opening of the new North Cumberland Health Care Centre on Monday, June 10.

“This is an exciting day for the people of Cumberland County. This new state-of-the-art healthcare facility will deliver improved, more efficient and co-ordinated care and better meet the needs of this region for years to come. The new centre is a testament to the dedication of local medical leaders and community members,” said Premier Tim Houston.

The new, modern facility will offer all the services currently provided at the North Cumberland Memorial Hospital and the North Cumberland Primary Healthcare Clinic.

That includes primary care by doctors and nurse practitioners, urgent and outpatient care such as X-rays, diagnostics, rehabilitation and mental health services, and inpatient care for patients under observation, staying for short periods and receiving palliative care.

Developing modern infrastructure to support the healthcare system so it can deliver the care Nova Scotians need is part of Action for Health, the government’s plan to improve healthcare in Nova Scotia.

Video tour of the new healthcare centre: