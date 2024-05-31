Camp Burnt Gin wins Best of Sumter Award 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 31, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (DHEC) Camp Burnt Gin was nominated and selected as the Best Summer Camp in this year’s Best of Sumter competition, sponsored by the Sumter Item. This year marks the 5th year in a row that Camp Burnt Gin has received this title.

Located in Wedgefield and founded in 1945, Camp Burnt Gin provides a summer camp experience for children, teens and young adults who have special health care needs. The camp is a program within DHEC’s Bureau of Maternal and Child Health’s Division of Children and Youth with Special Healthcare Needs.

Camp Burnt Gin’s mission is to provide a camp experience to enhance campers’ self-esteem, increase their independence and help promote the skills necessary to develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Camp Burnt Gin’s 2024 camp schedule includes 7 sessions that run 4 or 6 days. These sessions are divided by campers’ ages from children to young adults.

Camper registration for this year is closed, but registration for the summer of 2025 will open early next year. To learn more about Camp Burnt Gin, visit the DHEC website.

