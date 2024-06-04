Jennifer Smith, Founder and CEO of Everything Podcasts, Honored at the BC Business Women of the Year Awards
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything Podcasts is proud to announce that Founder and CEO, Jennifer Smith, has been named runner-up for BC Business’s prestigious Women of the Year Award in the category of Diversity and Inclusion Champion. This recognition celebrates Jennifer's long and unwavering dedication to fostering inclusive work environments and promoting diversity both nationally and abroad.
Jennifer Smith, BC Business Women of the Year Award in the category of Diversity and Inclusion Champion
Her leadership in the EDI space is a key reason behind the success of Everything Podcasts. She has uplifted marginalized voices, spearheaded the adoption and implementation of EDI policies and procedures, and encouraged others in the business community to embrace inclusive practices in every aspect of their professional and personal lives.
“Diversity alone is not enough. It must be coupled with inclusion—a deliberate effort to ensure that every voice is heard, every perspective valued, and every individual given equal opportunities to thrive. Inclusion is the bridge that connects us, fostering a sense of belonging and unity within our communities and workplaces, ” said Smith in her speech at the BC Business Awards Gala.
As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, it is essential to recognize that although a long-line of trailblazers like Jennifer have given us the progress in diversity and inclusion we see today, we are still nowhere near the finish line. Jennifer’s inspiring example reminds us that the journey towards equality is by no means an easy one, and that the work of sustaining our momentum is the only way to create lasting change.
Join us in honoring Jennifer Smith’s recognition and her steadfast dedication to making the business world a more inclusive and equitable place. She is an example of the positive impact that one individual can have not just on their immediate community but on a global scale. Imagine what we could achieve if all of us followed her lead in striving for a more diverse and inclusive future.
About Everything Podcasts
Launched in 2019, Everything Podcasts delivers innovative, creative, and world-class audio production and global distribution. It features strategic planning infused by research, and partnerships designed to launch, grow, and accelerate the expansion of content across multiple platforms.
Everything Podcasts is a division of Pattison Media, a world-class podcast production and media company dedicated to enabling businesses to harness the power of podcasting for communication, engagement, and growth. Everything Podcasts offers comprehensive podcasting solutions and strategies that empower brands to connect with their audience in a meaningful and memorable way.
Led by Founder & CEO Jennifer Smith, and fueled by their team of passionate storytellers and award-winning media experts, Everything Podcasts brings innovation and expertise to a new media frontier.
Everything Podcasts is also the recipient of numerous accolades including 2023’s Quill Award for Best Podcast Agency, Most Creative Branded Podcast and Best B2B Branded Podcast. And the 2024 Quill Awards for Most Creative Branded Podcast, Best Business Podcast, Best News Podcast, Best Interview Podcast, and Best Medical Podcast.
