AGO Honors Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

May 31, 2024

This month, the Utah Attorney General’s Office honors Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. Recognizing the contributions of diverse communities such as this one is essential to promoting inclusivity and fostering a sense of belonging. By acknowledging and celebrating Asian Pacific American contributions and sacrifices, we not only honor their heritage but also enrich our understanding of the diverse tapestry that makes up the United States of America.

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes issued the following statement to commemorate the national celebration and in remembrance of the many contributions and sacrifices this community has bestowed on the United States of America.

The spirit and hard work of Asian and Pacific Americans throughout the nation, past and present, immigrant or native-born, have accomplished so much and forged such success in American business, medicine, law, education, engineering, art, public and military service​.​ We have contributed as first responders, in the skilled and food industries, small shops, startups and boardrooms, nonprofits, sports and entertainment and in so many other professional endeavors. Equally important are the successes in the home with dedicated parents and grandparents raising families and educating kids with the values and principles that make America great. Their contributions are an integral part of the fabric of our proud republic! As an Asian Pacific American myself, and a second generation American, I honor my ancestors, my elders and the pioneers of the APA community for their sacrifice in coming to this country, serving and building-up these United States and creating more opportunities for me and the next generations to live the American dream.

Despite any obstacles Asian Pacific Americans have endured, their resilience and perseverance have left an indelible mark on the nation’s history and continue to inspire future generations.