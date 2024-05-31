Two Arrested, Charged in Joint West Tennessee Drug Investigation

HENDERSON COUNTY – An ongoing drug investigation, by special agents assigned to TBI’s Drug Investigation Division and deputies from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, has led to a set of charges for a Lexington man and a Humboldt woman.

The two agencies began the investigation in February, and, as part of the investigation, Henderson County deputies obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 50 block of Triple D Lane in Lexington. On Wednesday, the agencies executed the search warrant, where law enforcement officers found multiple bags of methamphetamine, one bag of marijuana, several prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia including scales, baggies, and glass pipes.

Authorities arrested the home’s resident, Robert Christopher Holder (DOB 4-19-1968), and an acquaintance, Beverly Ann Cole (DOB 8-16-1972), and charged each with one count of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sale and Distribute (Methamphetamine), one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, one count of Possession of Schedule VI with Intent to Sale and Distribute (Marijuana), five counts of Simple Possession of Schedule IV, two counts of Simple Possession of Schedule II, and two counts of Unlawful Possession without Prescription. Authorities subsequently booked Holder and Cole into the Henderson County Jail, where, at the time of this release, both remained in custody on $25,000 bond each.

