VCNO Visits Naval Ophthalmic Readiness Activity, Yorktown, VA



A directorate of Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command headed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, NORA is the largest of the 22 U.S. Army and U.S. Navy Optical Fabrication Labs and provides guidance to all military optical fabrication labs around the world.

While there, Kilby learned that NORA deploys Sailors and Soldiers with mobile optical fabrication capability in support of the National Guard and Navy Reserve missions, with prefabricated eyewear for overseas humanitarian relief and medical civic action program missions. NORA is also the only laboratory to produce eyewear for the Coast Guard, Public Health Service, NASA, NOAA, as well as providing optical care for active duty, reserve components, NATO and several other federal beneficiaries.


Two Sailors learned they were promoted to the next highest paygrade when Adm. Kilby summoned Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Avey Pokorny and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Michael Northland front and center. They weren’t sure why they were being called out by the Kilby. They were happy to learn of their promotions.

NMRLC’s mission is to develop, acquire, produce, field, sustain, and provide enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high end competition, crisis, and combat. Its vision is to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.

Story originally posted on DVIDS: VCNO Visits Naval Ophthalmic Readiness Activity, Yorktown, VA 

