ATLANTA - The dates for the Association of Paroling Authorities International 2025 Annual Training Conference for Atlanta, Georgia, have been announced. The 2025 conference will be May 18-21, 2025.

At this year’s conference in Bellevue, Washington, Executive Director of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles, Chris Barnett announced that Georgia would host the 2025 conference.

“We’re truly excited about this opportunity,” stated Barnett. “State and international paroling authorities will be coming to Georgia, and they will be amazed by our southern hospitality. Next year’s conference will provide an opportunity for the world to learn about the Peach State while achieving a first-class training experience, engaging sessions, thoughtful conversations, sharing of ideas, networking, and fellowship opportunities with other paroling authorities from around the world,” added Barnett.

The Georgia Parole Board was among the states and international agencies that presented information during this year’s conference earlier this month.

"To remain the most effective, efficient executive clemency authority in the nation, we must commit to being a continuous learning organization. The training sessions, networking opportunities and shared professional insights provided at APAI annual training conferences present opportunities to put this learning commitment into action," Barnett said.

Barnett serves as Chair of the Standards and Resolutions Committee for the APAI. The committee ensures the association remains the “Leader” in the Development and Promotion of Standards and Evidence-Based Practices through training, mentoring, and research partnerships.

APAI membership consists of paroling authorities throughout the world.

Hundreds of parole and clemency leaders from the U.S. and international countries will attend the 2025 conference next spring which will be held at the Grand Hyatt in Buckhead.

For more information contact Communications Director Steve Hayes at 404-657-9450 or [email protected].