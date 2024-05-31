Nye & Company will hold a two-day, online-only Gentleman's Collector auction, June 12th-13th, featuring 650 quality lots

This Babe Ruth-signed baseball from circa 1942-1945 is a must-have for the dedicated Yankee fan. Signed on the sweet spot, the ball is conservatively estimated at $10,000-$15,000.

Large-format Hal Foster original drawing of the Prince Valiant #1480 comic strip from June 20, 1965. This exciting work of art is estimated to sell for between $10,000-$20,000.

1982 gas-powered fiberglass single-seater Freeway car by HM Vehicles Inc., developed in response to the energy crisis of the 1970s. A barn find, has title but is not currently running.

Alexander Calder is represented in the sale by this lithographic work in polychrome titled Couleurs enlaces dans le fil de fer that bears an estimate of $3,000-$5,000.