University Archives' October 8 online auction features items signed by Jefferson, Gandhi, Mary Queen of Scots, others

Nicely framed document signed three times by then-Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson, certifying three Acts approved by Congress on March 2, 1793, including two impacting Revolutionary War veterans and their families. Estimate: $20,000-$30,000. Document signed by Mary Stuart, Queen of Scots, and co-signed by her husband, the English nobleman Henry Stuart, Lord Darnley, on October 9, 1565, regarding a Scottish castle. Estimate: $15,000-$20,000. 1920 issue of a German scientific journal, signed by Albert Einstein on the front cover, published by the Vieweg Collection and containing Einstein’s article on the general theory of relativity. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000. Two-page autograph letter written in the Indo-Aryan language Gujarati and signed by Mohandas (Mahatma) Gandhi (as “Bapu’s Blessings”), dated July 24, 1934, with great content. Estimate: $15,000-$20,000. 1787 land grant signed by Benjamin Franklin as President of the Supreme Executive Council of Pennsylvania, granting property in Westmoreland County, just a few days after the end of the Constitutional Convention. Estimate: $10,000-$12,000.

The Rare Autographs, Manuscripts & Books auction will feature Part II of A Top-Notch Collection of over 75 lots from a sophisticated California connoisseur.

Our October sale will feature an exceptional assortment of items from U.S. Presidents, Early America, World Leaders, Science, Space, Literature, and Military.” — John Reznikoff

A 1793 document signed three times by then-Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson ; a one-page document signed by Mary Stuart, Queen of Scots in 1565 (and co-signed by her second husband); and a two-page letter in Gujarati signed by Mahatma Gandhi in 1934 are just a taste of what's in University Archives' online-only Rare Autographs, Manuscripts & Books auction scheduled for Wednesday, October 8th, starting promptly at 10am Eastern Time. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.“Our October sale will feature Part II of A Top-Notch Collection: over 75 lots – largely unreserved – from a sophisticated California connoisseur who purchased rare and desirable autographed items from Charles Hamilton, Joe Rubinfine, Kenneth Rendell, and other legendary dealers,” said John Reznikoff of University Archives. “Also included is an assortment of items from U.S. Presidents, Early America, World Leaders, Science, Space, Literature, and Military.”Lot 42 is the nicely framed document signed three times by then-Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson, certifying three Acts approved by Congress on March 2, 1793. The first Act is related to the maintenance and ownership of “Light-houses, Beacons, Buoys, and Public Piers.” The other two have to do with Revolutionary War veterans and their families. Estimate: $20,000-$30,000.Lot 357 is the document signed by Mary Stuart, Queen of Scots, and co-signed by her husband, English nobleman Henry Stuart, Lord Darnley, on Oct. 9, 1565, directing the Laird of Kilvarock to cease managing Inverness Castle. A few years earlier, the Catholic Mary had returned from France to assume rulership of a predominantly Protestant nation. Estimate: $15,000-$20,000.Lot 358 is the two-page autograph letter written in the Indo-Aryan language Gujarati and signed by Mohandas (Mahatma) Gandhi (as “Bapu’s Blessings”). The July 24, 1934 letter, addressed to a friend, includes remarkable content about Hindu-Muslim cooperation, as well as a reference to fasting, Gandhi’s preferred non-violent form of political protest. Estimate: $15,000-$20,000.Lot 135 is a printed copy of Public Resolution No. 1 of the 65th Congress, dated April 6, 1917, signed by President Woodrow Wilson, VP Thomas Marshall, and House Speaker Champ Clarke, declaring war on Germany. Wilson had urged Congress to declare war in the face of unrestrictedsubmarine German warfare against American shipping and other provocations. Estimate: $25,000-$35,000.Lot 128 is a two-page letter signed by George Washington, then Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army, addressed to Major Arthur St. Clair on January 15, 1781, in the immediate aftermath of the Pennsylvania Line Mutiny (Jan. 1-10, 1781), a revolt among 2,500 troops near Morristown, N.J., that Washington described as an “unhappy affair.” Estimate: $15,000-$20,000.Lot 421 is a 1920 issue of a German scientific journal, signed by Albert Einstein on the front cover. The issue, published by the Vieweg Collection, contained Einstein’s article, (in English: "On the Special and General Theory of Relativity, A Popular Account"). The issue came out just two years before Einstein was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000.Lot 249 is a land grant signed by Benjamin Franklin, then in his capacity as President of the Supreme Executive Council of Pennsylvania, granting property in Westmoreland County to one Lieutenant John Harper. The document was dated September 30, 1787, a little over a week after the 1787 Constitutional Convention had concluded in Philadelphia. Estimate: $10,000-$12,000.Lot 267 is an archive of early printed material relating to America’s first diplomatic and commercial alliances with France, the Netherlands, and Sweden, circa 1778-1783. A highlight is an official French printing of the first Franco-American treaty in 1778. The timely recognition of America by European powers legitimized its claims to independence. Estimate: $9,000-$12,000.Lot 392 is a one-page autograph letter signed by the American author Herman Melville, dated December 4, 1867, towards the end of what one biographer called the author’s “annus horribilis.” Several months before, Melville’s eldest son died suddenly, likely by suicide, and Melville’s wife of 20 years considered leaving him due to his alcoholism and abuse. Estimate: $9,000-$12,000.Lot 323 is a two-page autograph letter signed by Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson, addressed to a correspondent named Truheart, who, in addition to General Jackson, may have attended the 1859 execution of John Brown, the failed leader of the Harpers Ferry insurrection. The letter, which was dated October 12, 1852, concerned a lecture on hypnotism. Estimate: $8,000-$10,000.Lot 54 is a one-page, partial-printed Civil War-dated military commission dated March 5, 1864, boldly signed by then-President Abraham Lincoln and counter-signed by Secretary of War Edwin Stanton. The appointment promoted William H. Pankhurst to Commissary of Subsistence of Volunteers with the rank of Captain. Estimate: $7,500-$10,000.Lot 170 is a “Type Three” Apollo 11 insurance cover boldly signed by all three mission astronauts: Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins, at the Kennedy Space Center, circa July 16, 1969. Estimate: $7,500-$10,000.Here is a link to the catalog on the University Archives website: www.universityarchives.com/auction-catalog/rare-autographs-manuscripts-books_QN0MH65HAJ University Archives has become world-renowned as a go-to source for rare items of this kind. It is actively seeking quality material for future auctions, presenting a rare opportunity for sellers. Anyone who has a single item or a collection that may be a fit for a future University Archives auction may call John Reznikoff at 203-454-0111; or email him at john@universityarchives.com.University Archives was founded in 1979, as a division of University Stamp Company, by John Reznikoff, who started collecting stamps and coins in 1968, while in the third grade. Industry-wide, Reznikoff is considered the leading authenticity expert for manuscripts and documents. He consults with law enforcement, dealers, auction houses and both major authentication companies.University Archives is located at 88 Danbury Road (Suite #2A) in Wilton, Conn. For more information about University Archives and the online-only Rare Autographs, Manuscripts & Books auction scheduled for Wednesday, October 8th, please visit www.universityarchives.com # # # #

