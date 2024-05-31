3 New Establishments Set To Open at Owl’s Nest Resort

New Slice Pizzeria & Sports Bar

THORNTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owl’s Nest Resort, New England’s newest four season resort and home to New Hampshire’s only Nicklaus Design golf course and award-winning racquet sports facility, is proud to announce the opening of 3 new business establishments this summer.

Butch’s Brooklyn Deli & Provisions will be the resort’s one-stop shop for gourmet deli sandwiches, local coffee and various culinary offerings. It will also offer household and dining needs for visitors, resort guests and homeowners.

Slice Pizzeria & Sports Bar, located next to the resort’s award-winning Panorama Six82 Restaurant, is a 4,000 square foot Italian wood-fired pizzeria with a full menu for dine in or on-the-go patrons. It will feature 10 big screen TV’s, 2 “aboutGolf” simulators, a huge center bar and expansive deck overlooking the 10th and 18th greens. The simulators are already open and available for reservations.

The SportsNest, currently the golf pro shop, is being expanded to hold the new WellNest Spa & Rejuvenation Center and a new racquet pro shop with a viewing deck overlooking the championship pickleball courts. The spa will provide space for relaxation and replenishment, with IV therapies, state of the art acoustic sound wave therapy and luxurious massages and facials.

“We are delighted to be adding the spa, new racquet headquarters and these new dining establishments to our resort,” says Brad McCoil, General Manager. “They will play an integral part in our vision of creating a true New England playground. These two dining options are the perfect compliment to our already robust food offerings and the spa will help define us as a four star resort. Now both guests and homeowners can enjoy all of our recreational offerings without ever having to leave the resort.”

Owl’s Nest Resort is open to the public and is currently booking groups, from weddings, corporate groups and anniversary parties to golf and racquet sports tournaments and other special events. Stay & Play packages, pairing overnight lodging with golf and/or racquet sports, can be booked online and their extensive event calendar can be viewed on their website. Located in Thornton, New Hampshire, under 2 hours from Boston, with spectacular views of the White Mountains, Owl’s Nest offers modern, long term and seasonal rental homes, an award-winning restaurant, a 9.9-acre lake, two 18-hole golf courses including the Vineyard Course, currently under a multi-million dollar renovation, tennis courts, pickleball courts, platform tennis, and numerous activities on-site or nearby. Southlake townhomes are available for purchase from the $600’s and Northlake residences from the $800’s. For more information go to www.waterscapesnh.com or call 603-779-5758. New amenities coming to the resort in the near future include new rental homes, additional event space and a new 9-hole par 3 golf course. Learn more by visiting www.owlsnestresort.com