National Lipid Association Unveils New Mission to Advance Lipidology and Cardiometabolic Health

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Lipid Association (NLA) is proud to announce its renewed mission: “To enhance the science and practice of lipidology and promote optimal cardiometabolic health.” This updated mission underscores the NLA’s commitment to advancing the field of lipidology and improving health outcomes for individuals with lipid disorders.

Lipidology, the study of lipids and lipoproteins, plays a crucial role in understanding and managing conditions such as hyperlipidemia, atherosclerosis, and other cardiometabolic diseases. With cardiovascular disease remaining the leading cause of death worldwide, the NLA’s renewed focus aims to drive innovative research, enhance clinical practices, and foster comprehensive education and training in lipidology.

“Our new mission reflects the National Lipid Association’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the science and practice of lipidology,” said Dr. Daniel Soffer, President of the NLA. “By promoting optimal cardiometabolic health, we aim to make a significant impact on the lives of millions affected by lipid disorders and related conditions.”

For more information about the National Lipid Association and its new mission, please visit lipid.org.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL LIPID ASSOCIATION

The NLA is a multidisciplinary specialty society focused on prevention of cardiovascular disease and other lipid-related disorders. Members include an array of healthcare professionals, including MDs, DOs, PhD researchers, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, exercise physiologists, and dietitians.

