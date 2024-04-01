National Lipid Association Releases Updated Scientific Statement on Use of Lp(a) in Clinical Practice

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Lipid Association (NLA) announced the release of its official Scientific Statement on a Focused Update to the 2019 Scientific Statement on Use of Lipoprotein(a) in Clinical Practice. The Scientific Statement provides an updated understanding of whom should have lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] levels measured, how to interpret Lp(a) levels for use in risk assessment, and clinical management of patients with elevated Lp(a). The NLA recommends that a patient’s Lp(a) level is an important independent risk factor that should be measured at least once in all adults.

The lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] field is rapidly evolving on many fronts, warranting this focused update to the 2019 National Lipid Association (NLA) Scientific Statement on Use of Lipoprotein(a) in Clinical Practice. Recent evidence has influenced our understanding of whom should have Lp(a) levels measured, how to interpret Lp(a) levels for use in risk assessment, and clinical management of patients with elevated Lp(a). This statement expands on new and emerging evidence supporting our recommendations.

Christie M. Ballantyne, MD, NLA President-Elect and senior author of the scientific statement stated, “Due to the accumulating epidemiological data that have clarified the relationship between lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] levels and cardiovascular disease risk since the last Scientific Statement in 2019, we felt that it was important to provide physicians with a focused update on the clinical measurement of Lp(a) levels. We recommend that Lp(a) level should be measured at least once in all adults and that Lp(a) levels represent a continuum of risk. Risk classification by Lp(a) level ranges from low (<75 nmol/L) to high (≥125 nmol/L), Lp(a) risk categories apply across races and ethnicities and high Lp(a) levels warrant early and more-intensive risk factor management.”

In addition, Marlys L. Koschinsky, PhD, author of the scientific statement, supported Dr. Ballantyne’s statement by adding, “This updated statement from the NLA comes at a critical juncture in the Lp(a) field. Groundbreaking studies since 2019 underscore the risk associated with elevated Lp(a) levels, and strongly support the NLA’s current recommendation to measure Lp(a) at least once in all adults.”

The manuscript, titled “A Focused Update to the 2019 NLA Scientific Statement on Use of Lipoprotein(a) in Clinical Practice” is in press with the Journal of Clinical Lipidology and can be accessed through the National Lipid Association’s website at: https://www.lipid.org/nla/focused-update-2019-nla-scientific-statement-use-lipoproteina-clinical-practice

Authors: Archna Bajaj, MD, MSCE; Christie M. Ballantyne, MD; Michael B. Boffa, PhD; Dave L. Dixon, PharmD; Keith C. Ferdinand, MD; Samuel S. Gidding, MD; Edward A. Gill, MD; Terry A. Jacobson, MD; Marlys L. Koschinsky, PhD; Erin D. Michos, MD, MHS; Maya S. Safarova, MD, PhD; Daniel E. Soffer, MD; Pam R. Taub, MD; Michael J. Wilkinson, MD; Don P. Wilson, MD

