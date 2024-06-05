Frisky Business Palm Springs Cat Café Becomes a Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™, Enhances Inclusivity for Employees

Frisky Business Palm Springs Cat Café awarded Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™ by IBCCES, recognizing its commitment to better support neurodivergent employees

Our certification as a neurodiverse workplace marks a significant milestone in our journey towards fostering a culture of acceptance, understanding, and empowerment for all.” — Claire Rogers, owner of Frisky Business Palm Springs Cat Café

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frisky Business Palm Springs Cat Café has been awarded the Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™ (CNW) designation, which is offered by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The program requires staff complete training and certification to more effectively hire and support neurodivergent employees, including autistic individuals and those with ADHD and dyslexia. The café will also complete a review process conducted by IBCCES to ensure standard practices are enhanced for inclusion in the workplace.

"Embracing neurodiversity isn't just about creating a more inclusive workplace; it's about recognizing and celebrating the unique strengths and perspectives that each individual brings to the table,” says Claire Rogers, owner of Frisky Business Palm Springs Cat Café. “Our certification as a neurodiverse workplace marks a significant milestone in our journey towards fostering a culture of acceptance, understanding, and empowerment for all."

Neurodivergent professionals can contribute unique perspectives that significantly boost innovation, efficiency, and overall organizational success. Implementing inclusive practices like staff training, accommodations, and updated policies allows organizations to nurture their existing staff while attracting top talent, staying ahead in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

Frisky Business Palm Springs Cat Café seeks to support its community by sourcing from local suppliers. One initiative Frisky Business has implemented is its "Pay It Forward Wall," encouraging patrons to pre-purchase items for those less fortunate. With this initiative, the café not only hopes to enrich the community, but also further its dedication to kindness and generosity. Frisky Business has received recognition from the State of California Department of Rehabilitation as an EmployABILITY CHAMPION and has been awarded two Certificates of Congressional Recognition, as well as the California Legislative Assembly, for their significant contributions toward the empowerment and employment of individuals with disabilities.

“We‘re proud to partner with Frisky Business Palm Springs Cat Café as they work to foster inclusive job opportunities for the community and an environment that is supportive of all team members,” says Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, healthcare, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals in order to provide professionals with a better understanding of how to communicate and interact with individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Neurodiverse Workplace (CNW) or Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About Frisky Business Palm Springs Cat Café

Nestled in the heart of Palm Springs, Frisky Business is more than just a cat cafe; it's a vibrant community hub dedicated to fostering joy, inclusivity, and a deep love for feline friends.

Founded by Claire Rogers and Sonny Von Cleveland, fervent advocates for animal welfare and community upliftment, Frisky Business serves as a sanctuary not only for cats but also for people from all walks of life.

At Frisky Business, we pride ourselves on creating a welcoming and serene environment where you can relax with our resident cats, who are all available for adoption. These cats are lovingly cared for in partnership with The Palm Springs Animal Shelter, ensuring they are healthy, happy, and ready to join a loving family.



About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

