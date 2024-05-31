Mayor Bowser Invites Residents to Celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride Month

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser is inviting the community to celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride Month in Washington, DC. The Mayor and community members will kick off Pride celebrations on Monday, June 3 with a flag raising at the John A. Wilson Building. This second annual raising of the Progress Pride flag – which represents the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, and other marginalized gender identities and sexual orientations – highlights Mayor Bowser’s and the District’s continued dedication to the LGBTQIA+ community. Additionally, residents are invited to walk with Mayor Bowser in the 49th Annual Capital Pride Parade on Saturday, June 8.

“At the core of DC Values is ensuring all our residents and visitors are not only visible – but loved and supported. This June and year-round, we celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, and their contributions to vibrancy of the District,” said Mayor Bowser. “As we kick off a month of summer fun and LGBTQIA+ Pride, I encourage you to join us in these celebrations.”

Under Mayor Bowser’s leadership, the District continues to invest in and expand support for the LGBTQIA+ community. This year’s budget also includes $5.25 million to support World Pride 2025, which will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the first Pride parade in the District. This internationally recognized event is expected to bring over 3 million visitors to the District.

“Hosting World Pride 2025 in DC is a historic opportunity to showcase our city’s vibrant LGBTQIA+ culture on a global stage,” said Director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs Japer Bowles. “We look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world and demonstrating our unwavering commitment to human rights and inclusivity.”

Washington, DC has long been a leader in LGBTQIA+ rights. In 1973, the District voted, ahead of the nation, to update DC’s human rights law to ban discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation; the DC Human Rights Act remains one of the most comprehensive laws of its kind in the nation, adding protections for gender identity and gender expression in 2006. In 2009, DC was among the first states in the nation to legalize same-sex marriage, ahead of the 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationally. Since then, the District has continued to make many strides in protecting and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community, with dedicated housing resources and shelter, investments in workforce programming, and more.

Throughout the month, residents can join the Bowser Administration and community to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. This month’s events include:

LGBTQIA+ Flag Raising Ceremony: Join Mayor Bowser for the ceremonial raising of the LGBTQIA+ pride flag

When: Monday, June 3 at 4 pm

Where: Steps of the John A. Wilson Building, 1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

RSVP: tinyurl.com/LGBTQFlag2024

49th Annual Capital Pride Parade: Walk with Mayor Bowser in one of the nation’s largest Pride parades, celebrating unity and diversity

When: Saturday, June 8 at 2 pm, Parade begins at 3 pm

Where: Meet at the Frank D. Reeves Municipal Center, 2000 14th Street NW

RSVP: tinyurl.com/MMBPrideWalk2024

District of Pride Showcase at the Lincoln Theatre: Experience the best of DC’s LGBTQIA+ talent

When: Thursday, June 27, with doors opening at 7 pm

Where: Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U Street NW

RSVP: tinyurl.com/LGBTQDOP2024

For more information on these events and other Pride Month activities, visit linktree.com/DCLGBTQ or follow @DCLGBTQ on Instagram and X.



