Fasoo Unveils AI-Ready Data and Security Solutions at Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit 2024

BETHESDA, MD, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo, a leader in data-centric security, enterprise content management, and AI platforms, will demonstrate its latest advancements in AI-ready data and security solutions at the 2024 Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit on June 3 - 5 in the Washington DC area.

It will showcase how to optimize your data for AI and how to protect your organization from inadvertent leaks using AI tools. This helps organizations maintain data security and privacy as more people incorporate AI into their business.

“Knowledge management is shifting to using large language models (LLM) as organizations increase their competitive advantage using Generative AI. Keys to this shift are optimizing your data and mitigating the risks of misuse that could lead to a data breach, intellectual property theft, and major data privacy and security issues,” stated Ron Arden, Executive Vice President of Fasoo, Inc. “Fasoo’s approach to AI-ready data and security ensures you only use valuable data in your models and minimizes AI risks with its context-based discovery, advanced data protection and intelligent monitoring.”

FC-BR (Fasoo Content Backup and Recovery) provides the backup and restoration of individual documents to help prevent data loss from ransomware attacks, mistakes, or negligence. It helps customers increase backup efficiency and reduces costs by setting backup targets according to the importance of documents. Based on Fasoo’s proprietary MLB (Micro Log Block) technology, storage capacity is greatly reduced by precisely classifying duplicate documents and minimizing duplicate storage.

Wrapsody helps optimize data as customers add it into a corporate knowledge base making it easier to get business value from documents. By virtualizing content, ML and AI algorithms eliminate redundant, obsolete and trivial (ROT) data and ease migration to the cloud as users save documents.

Fasoo AI-R Privacy (Fasoo AI Radar Privacy) detects and protects sensitive information using deep learning technology. It detects personally identifiable information (PII) by understanding the context of documents, including Microsoft Office, PDF, text and image files. It not only detects privacy information but can mask sensitive data automatically, helping organizations protect PII data and comply with privacy regulations.

Fasoo AI-R DLP (AI Radar Data Loss Prevention) is an intelligent secure web gateway that monitors, analyzes and filters sensitive information while users access public generative AI services. Fasoo’s innovative approach allows only authorized users and groups to use public AI services and restricts sharing of sensitive content while the users are accessing them. For more information, please visit https://en.fasoo.com/products/

About Fasoo

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, please visit www.fasoo.com or contact Sonia Awan, PR for Fasoo at soniaawanpr@gmail.com