Withdrawn application: Scenesse, 24/04/2024

Scenesse is a medicine used to treat adults with EPP. In patients with EPP, exposure to light can lead to symptoms such as pain and swelling of the skin, which prevent them from being able to spend time outdoors or in places with bright light. Scenesse is used to help prevent or reduce these symptoms so that these patients can lead more normal lives.

Scenesse has been authorised in the EU since December 2014.

Scenesse contains the active substance afamelanotide. The medicine is available as implants that are injected under the patient’s skin once every 2 months, before and during periods of high sunlight exposure, e.g. from spring to autumn. The number of implants per year depends on how much protection from the sun is needed. Three implants per year are recommended; the maximum number is 4.

Scenesse was designated an ‘orphan medicine’ (a medicine used in rare diseases) on 8 May 2008 for EPP.