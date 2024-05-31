Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U leads a delegation to San Francisco, United States, for exchange activities

MACAU, May 31 - Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U led a delegation to San Francisco, the United States (US), from 28 to 30 May (San Francisco time) to participate in a number of exchange activities, promoting economic growth and trade, talent development, cultural exchange and co-operation between the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the San Francisco Bay Area, with an introduction to Macao’s Talent Recruitment Programmes. On 29 May (San Francisco time), Secretary Ao Ieong U attended the U.S.-China Bay to Bay Dialogue where she delivered a speech. During the event, the delegation from the Macao SAR Government discussed topics such as development opportunities and friendly exchanges in the Greater Bay Area with representatives from Guangdong Province, the Hong Kong SAR and California, US. While in San Francisco, the delegation also visited the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in San Francisco and communicated with the Chinese students and scholars association of a local university, as well as a Chinese chamber of commerce, a Chinese group and youth students in the United States.

Promoting Talent Recruitment Programmes to attract outstanding talents to Macao

Secretary Ao Ieong U led the delegation to the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in San Francisco for an exchange visit on 29 May (San Francisco time), and introduced to Consul General Zhang Jianmin the unique role of the Macao SAR in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, as well as the ‘1+4’ development strategy for adequate economic diversification developed by the Macao SAR Government, including the policy goal of developing into a ‘City of Performing Arts’ and ‘City of Sports’. In addition, the Secretary also promoted the Talent Recruitment Programmes of the Macao SAR to the Consulate General in the hope that they would assist in local promotions, so as to attract more outstanding international talents to Macao, jointly partaking in the development of Macao’s adequate economic diversification and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin.

Attracting youth students to Macao for further studies whilst encouraging Macao students to return for development

With the aid of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in San Francisco, the delegation organised a two-session event titled ‘Development Opportunities for Talents in Macao, China’ on 30 May (San Francisco time), which was targeted at the Chinese students and scholars association of a local university, as well as a Chinese chamber of commerce, a Chinese group and youth students in the United States. In addition to promoting the Talent Recruitment Programmes of the Macao SAR, leaders of various Macao universities also briefed local teaching staff, scientific researchers and students on the development of higher education in Macao, and recommended that local youth students come to Macao to pursue further studies and participate in scientific research. The delegation also exchanged words with Macao youth students studying in the United States, learning about their study in the foreign country and encouraging them to return to Macao, so as to seize opportunities arising from the development of Macao’s adequate economic diversification, and participate in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, integrating themselves into the overall development of their homeland.

Members of the Macao delegation participating in the exchange activities in San Francisco also included: Director of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ho Ioc San, Deputy Director of the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin Su Kun, Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau Kong Chi Meng, Director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin Lei Chi Wai, Secretary-General of the Talent Development Committee Chao Chong Hang, Vice Rector of the University of Macau Ge Wei, Rector of Macao Polytechnic University Im Sio Kei, Rector of the Macao University of Tourism Vong Chuk Kwan, President of the Macau University of Science and Technology Lee Hun-wei, Rector of the City University of Macau Liu Jun, Consultant of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Leong Veng Hang, member of the Talent Development Committee U Seng Pan, and member of the Talent Review and Recruitment Committee Kong Chio Fai.