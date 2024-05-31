Using Genealogy to Teach Inclusive History Workshops

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has opened registration for the second year of the American Ancestors genealogical inquiry workshop for grade 4-8 teachers and administrators. This program trains teachers to use inquiry-based lessons incorporating authentic methodologies professional genealogists use. Lessons guide students through conducting family history research, thinking like a historian, honing their research skills using primary sources, and exploring case studies of important local and national people. Go beyond family trees and help students make real-world personal connections to history. In addition to the genealogy inquiry curriculum, there will be a focus on providing resources to support African American studies.

Two one-day workshops are available with an optional virtual professional learning community throughout the 2024-2025 school year.

Option 1: August 5th – in-person or virtual (no cost)

August 5th – in-person or virtual (no cost) Option 2: August 6th – in-person at the Educators Summit (Educators Summit registration required)

To learn more and register, click this link. https://www.maine.gov/doe/learning/II/genealogy

For more information about this program, please get in touch with Jaime Beal, Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist, at jaime.beal@maine.gov