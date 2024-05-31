Submit Release
Using Genealogy to Teach Inclusive History Workshops

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has opened registration for the second year of the American Ancestors genealogical inquiry workshop for grade 4-8 teachers and administrators.  This program trains teachers to use inquiry-based lessons incorporating authentic methodologies professional genealogists use.  Lessons guide students through conducting family history research, thinking like a historian, honing their research skills using primary sources, and exploring case studies of important local and national people.  Go beyond family trees and help students make real-world personal connections to history.  In addition to the genealogy inquiry curriculum, there will be a focus on providing resources to support African American studies.

Two one-day workshops are available with an optional virtual professional learning community throughout the 2024-2025 school year.

  • Option 1: August 5th – in-person or virtual (no cost)
  • Option 2: August 6th – in-person at the Educators Summit (Educators Summit registration required)

To learn more and register, click this link. https://www.maine.gov/doe/learning/II/genealogy

For more information about this program, please get in touch with Jaime Beal, Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist, at jaime.beal@maine.gov

Using Genealogy to Teach Inclusive History Workshops

