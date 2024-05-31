Submit Release
News Search

There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,023 in the last 365 days.

MCICOM Awards Concurrent Technologies Corporation $37M Contract to Build on Efforts to Improve Marine Corps Energy Resilience

Johnstown, PA, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) has awarded a competitively bid $37 million prime contract to Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) to ensure energy resilience in USMC headquarters, regions, and installations.

In this contract, CTC will support the Marine Corps in efforts to generate, distribute, and effectively manage reliable, resilient, and efficient energy infrastructure to allow the warfighter to meet continuous mission needs.

“CTC is committed to finding innovative solutions to ensure that Marine Corps installations are ready when needed,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “We are honored by the MCICOM’s continued trust in our ability to help them achieve their energy resiliency goals.” 

CTC is working with subcontractors SEA, SKJ, and Barbaricum, who will provide additional technical, analytical, and operational services.

“With our overall understanding of the USMC’s energy security objectives, we’re well positioned to provide advisory support,” said Susan Van Scoyoc, CTC Executive Director, Energy, Resilience & Sustainability Division. “With our committed partnership to MCICOM, we intend to continue to deliver significant results and make meaningful progress.”

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

Attachment 


Mary Bevan
Concurrent Technologies Corporation
814-269-2490
delisad@ctc.com

You just read:

MCICOM Awards Concurrent Technologies Corporation $37M Contract to Build on Efforts to Improve Marine Corps Energy Resilience

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more