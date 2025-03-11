StoneX to Acquire The Benchmark Company, Adding Capabilities in Investment Banking

NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (the “Company”; NASDAQ: SNEX) has signed an agreement to acquire The Benchmark Company, LLC (“Benchmark”). This strategic acquisition will strengthen StoneX’s offerings in equity and debt capital markets, with significant enhancements in equity research and investment banking.

The Benchmark Company is a full-service investment banking firm offering a robust sales and trading platform, award-winning equity research, and a highly experienced investment banking team. Headquartered in New York City and operating nationwide, Benchmark has been delivering exceptional client service, market access, and deep market and industry expertise for over 35 years. Richard Messina, Founder and CEO of Benchmark, will continue in his role, leading the division within StoneX.

Jacob Rappaport, Global Head of Equities at StoneX, commented:

“The acquisition of Benchmark establishes a franchise-level equity research and investment banking platform at StoneX, significantly elevating our equities capabilities. This strategic move strengthens our ability to deliver deep market insights, superior execution, and comprehensive solutions to institutional and commercial clients in global capital markets.”

Richard Messina, Founder and CEO of Benchmark, added:

“By integrating StoneX’s exceptional capabilities and global reach, we can amplify our legacy platform and drive significant value for our clients. This marks an exciting new chapter of growth for Benchmark, with a shared commitment to accelerating StoneX’s impressive growth trajectory.”

Anthony Di Ciollo, Global Head of Fixed Income at StoneX, stated:

“The addition of Benchmark’s research and expertise significantly enhances our expanding debt capital markets offering. This partnership will leverage our extensive global fixed income distribution network and drive mutual success, delivering even greater value to our clients worldwide.”

Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune 100 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 4,400 employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and payments clients, and more than 400,000 retail accounts, from more than 70 offices spread across six continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

About The Benchmark Company

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in New York City, The Benchmark Company, LLC, is an institutionally focused firm specializing in research, sales and trading, and investment banking services. With operations across the United States, Benchmark is dedicated to promoting client success by delivering superior service, market access, and in-depth industry expertise. Further information on the Company is available at www.benchmarkcompany.com.

Inquiries please contact:

Jacob Rappaport at jake.rappaport@stonex.com

