Teladoc Health Expands Connected Care Partnerships

PURCHASE, NY, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today announced the expansion of its connected care partnerships across new care categories including digestive health, centers of excellence, fertility and family building. In addition, recently announced technology integrations will empower Teladoc Health’s care providers and coaches to view members’ eligibility for these services and seamlessly refer them to appropriate partner programs at the point of care.

The latest enhancements are part of Teladoc Health’s integrated care segment strategy to fuel use of its services and leverage the company’s clinical strength and product breadth to deepen its impact on healthcare outcomes.

Building on Teladoc Health’s existing partnerships with Hinge Health and Sword Health for musculoskeletal (MSK) care, new partners joining Teladoc Health’s connected care program include:

Carrot Fertility (Fertility, Family Building, & Hormonal Health): Providing personalized support and access to care for a wide range of journeys, including pre-pregnancy, pregnancy, postpartum, parenting, fertility, adoption, menopause, and more.

(Fertility, Family Building, & Hormonal Health): Providing personalized support and access to care for a wide range of journeys, including pre-pregnancy, pregnancy, postpartum, parenting, fertility, adoption, menopause, and more. Carrum Health (Centers of Excellence for Specialty Care): Connecting members to top 10% providers across the country for surgery, cancer and substance use treatment. Carrum’s unique value-based COE model generates significant cost savings on high-cost claims, while delivering better outcomes and experiences.

(Centers of Excellence for Specialty Care): Connecting members to top 10% providers across the country for surgery, cancer and substance use treatment. Carrum’s unique value-based COE model generates significant cost savings on high-cost claims, while delivering better outcomes and experiences. Cylinder Health (Digestive Health): Showcasing meaningful ROI and an average of 13% engagement, the platform offers dynamically updated content and care plans designed to improve engagement and outcomes; members enjoy access to a dedicated care team nationwide, including health coaches, registered dietitians, and GI doctors.

(Digestive Health): Showcasing meaningful ROI and an average of 13% engagement, the platform offers dynamically updated content and care plans designed to improve engagement and outcomes; members enjoy access to a dedicated care team nationwide, including health coaches, registered dietitians, and GI doctors. Oshi Health (Digestive Health): The only virtual GI center of excellence with an in-house, GI-specialized multidisciplinary team delivering high-touch medical care along with personalized dietary and behavioral health interventions, proven in a clinical trial to drive substantial cost savings per patient; Oshi offers an ROI guarantee with 100% of fees at risk.

The expansion comes amid growing demand for integrated virtual care solutions among plan sponsors, patients and providers. According to a recent survey, more than 70% of large employers are concerned about the siloed care experience due to the lack of coordination between virtual and community-based health care providers.

With thousands of customers and more than 93 million members, Teladoc Health has the scale and expertise to solve this challenge, and is uniquely positioned to improve coordination, drive employee benefits awareness and increase health engagement.

Teladoc Health’s unified app offers convenient single sign-on, guiding members directly to partners’ services with a seamless experience. In addition, new provider platform capabilities can support referrals to the appropriate partner services, based on the individual member’s benefits coverage and unique needs. Members gain simplified access to a broad spectrum of eligible healthcare services needed to achieve optimal health outcomes, while customers benefit from streamlined contracting, program administration and billing with Teladoc Health.

“We know that customers and members are looking for new ways to connect multi-condition healthcare needs across a growing ecosystem of solutions,” said Kelly Bliss, Teladoc Health President of U.S. Group Health. “Not only are we connecting our customers and members to best-in-class partners, but we’re also delivering a truly integrated experience, all on the innovative, industry-leading Teladoc Health app that they already trust for primary care, cardiometabolic care, mental health and complex needs.”

