Memphis Middle School Students Use AI to Help Local Organizations Offer Better Service

Vista Data's mission is to transform each sector with cutting-edge AI technologies and business intelligence. Their AI Powered Schools program teaches students how to do this. Students at Granville T. Woods Academy of Innovation are harnessing the power of AI to learn and solve business social issues. Students and staff of Granville T. Woods Academy of Innovation and Vista Data after meeting with the Greater Memphis Chamber to discuss how the students can help make the Chamber's website more user-friendly with the power of AI.

Students at Granville T. Woods Academy of Innovation are using AI to enhance their education and business innovation through Data Vista’s AI Powered Schools.

Through the AI Powered Schools students gain hands-on experience that allows them to apply what they learn in the classroom to real-world challenges.” — Reggie Manning, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Vista Data

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monday, June 3rd, Vista Data will publicly display four projects completed by scholars participating in its AI Powered Schools program. The scholars will show how they learned to harness the power of AI to make the websites of three prominent Memphis organizations more informative and user-friendly. This display of youth innovation will take place at 9 a.m. in the community room at Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave. Memphis, TN.

Thanks to the students attending Granville T. Woods Academy of Innovation, the websites of the Greater Memphis Chamber, Greater Imani Church, and the Works, Inc. will now have interactive AI-powered chatbots to help thousands of users access information and instructions and perform online tasks. A fourth chatbot was designed to provide tourism information about Memphis (events, food, places to visit, etc.) via WhatsApp. Since November 2023, Data Vista’s AI Powered School program has exposed 300 students in the North Memphis area to real-time data analytics and targeted AI instruction to create conversational systems in the form of chatbots. Four teams were assigned a real-world project to solve using what they learned. The teams conducted interviews with the leadership and staff of their assigned organization to determine its needs and how they could use AI to fulfill them.

Reggie Manning and Luka Perković began Vista Data in 2023. The visionary leaders have extensive experience in education and supplying innovative solutions. Vista Data’s AI-Powered Schools program seeks to revolutionize learning with AI-driven data solutions. Manning is the Chief Technology Officer. According to him, the speed at which artificial intelligence has evolved has posed a challenge for many Memphis businesses and schools to incorporate AI into their day-to-day activities. He wanted to find a way to bring this technology into the schools and integrate it into the curriculum, especially within schools that may not otherwise have access to it. This forward-thinking approach is what sets Vista Data apart and inspires hope for a future where AI is fully integrated into our lives.

“AI will eventually become a part of every industry. Through the AI Powered Schools students gain hands-on experience that allows them to apply what they learn in the classroom to real-world challenges. This prepares them to utilize AI technology in their education and careers. I am very proud of how these students applied the knowledge they gained to assist our project companies in improving their customer and client services. They are on the forefront of the future workforce and skills necessary to make Memphis a beacon of innovation,” said Manning.

Vista Data also collaborated with Stemi Education in Croatia to implement and scale customizations needed to make the AI-powered chatbots function within the websites. Leaders from the company flew to Memphis to meet with the students and teachers when the program was launched and will return to the Bluff City to see the students present their final projects.

For more information about Vista Data and their AI-Powered Schools initiative, visit www.vistadata.io.