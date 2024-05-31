PHILIPPINES, May 31 - Press Release

May 29, 2024 Cayetano lauds historic bronze win for Alas Pilipinas "What a great achievement!" Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday congratulated the Alas Pilipinas Women's National Volleyball Team for its historic bronze medal victory at the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenger Cup. "Thank you Lord God for this sweet victory! For the whole team and everyone who supported them," he said in a Facebook post at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila where the games were being held. The team's win marked the first time in 63 years that a Philippine team has reached the podium in the prestigious event. "My salute to Alas Pilipinas for bringing honor to the country, happiness to the volleyball community, and unity among Filipinos," Cayetano, the chairman emeritus of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), said. Despite a tough loss to Kazakhstan on Tuesday for a chance to win the gold, the team bounced back with remarkable determination to dominate the Australian team in the bronze medal match. The nationals secured the bronze with set scores of 25-23, 25-15, and 25-7. This victory was especially significant as it mirrored their earlier triumph over the same team at the start of the campaign. With the women's leg of the AVC Challenger Cup concluded, Cayetano also expressed his support for the Alas Pilipinas Men's National Volleyball Team who are set to compete in Bahrain next month. They will start their campaign against China before facing the host team on June 3. Cayetano, binigyang-pugay ang bronze finish ng Alas Pilipinas "What a great achievement!" Ganito binati ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang Alas Pilipinas Women's National Volleyball Team sa kanilang makasaysayang pagkapanalo ng bronze medal sa 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenger Cup nitong Miyerkules, May 29, 2024. "Thank you Lord God for this sweet victory! For the whole team and everyone who supported them," wika niya sa isang Facebook post mula sa Rizal Memorial Sports Complex kung saan ginaganap ang kabuuan ng paligsahan. Ito ang unang pagkakataon sa loob ng 63 taon na nakamit ng Pilipinas ang podium finish sa AVC. "My salute to Alas Pilipinas for bringing honor to the country, happiness to the volleyball community, and unity among Filipinos," wika ni Cayetano, na siyang chairman emeritus ng Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF). Sa kabila ng pagkatalo sa Kazakhstan noong Martes para sa pagkakataong manalo ng gold medal, nagpakita ng kahanga-hangang determinasyon ang Alas Pilipinas upang mangibabaw sa Australian team sa kanilang pagtatapat para sa bronze medal. Sa set scores na 25-23, 25-15, at 25-7, matagumpay na naipanalong muli ng mga Pilipino ang laban sa Australia, na nauna na nilang natalo sa pag-uumpisa ng palaro. Sa pagtatapos ng women's leg ng AVC Challenger Cup, ipinahayag din ni Cayetano ang kanyang suporta para sa Alas Pilipinas Men's National Volleyball Team na sasabak sa Bahrain sa susunod na buwan. Sisimulan nila ang kanilang kampanya laban sa China bago harapin ang host team sa June 3.