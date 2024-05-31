Submit Release
2024 Golden Trailer Awards Winners of the Night: Deadpool & Wolverine Win Big

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last night The Golden Trailer Awards celebrated its 24th annual award show. The unconventional ceremony, hosted by Missi Pyle, honors excellence in feature film trailers, teasers, and movie marketing. They recognize the new and innovative, experiential concepts that drive the entertainment industry. A panel of esteemed jury members selected from top-level directors, producers, actors, writers, executives, and advertising creatives determine the winners with Deadpool & Wolverine winning big.

THE GTA24 WINNERS LIST HIGHLIGHTS -

Legend: Title “SubTitle”, Studio, Agency

GTA24 Show Categories:

Best Action
Monkey Man "Beast", Universal Pictures, AV Squad

Best Animation/Family
Wonka “Silver Linings” Warner Bros., Major Major

Best Comedy
American Fiction "Monk", Amazon MGM Studios, Wild Card Creative Group

Best Drama
Napoleon "Destiny", Sony, Motive

Best Fantasy/Adventure
Dune Part Two "War", Warner Bros., Wild Card Creative Group

Best Horror
Late Night with the Devil - "Shocking", IFC Films, ZEALOT

Best Independent Trailer
Anatomy of a Fall - "Monster", NEON, ZEALOT

Best Music
Barbie - Just Ken Teaser, Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Teaser
Deadpool & Wolverine "Taken", Disney, MOCEAN

Best Thriller
Anatomy of a Fall - "Monster", NEON, ZEALOT

Best Video Game Trailer
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, "All In", CD PROJEKT RED, Lord Danger, Modern Logic

Most Original Trailer
They Cloned Tyrone, "Freaky", Netflix, GrandSon

Summer 2024 Blockbuster Trailer
Deadpool & Wolverine "Taken", Disney, MOCEAN

Best Comedy (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a Series
Palm Royale "Join The Club", Apple TV, Seismic Productions

Best Drama (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a Series
Griselda "La Jefa", Netflix, MOCEAN

Agency of the Year: AV Squad

Best of Show
Deadpool & Wolverine "Taken", Disney, MOCEAN

NON SHOW CATEGORIES:

Best Documentary (Feature Film) Bio Pic of an Individual
American Symphony, "Butterfly", Netflix, GrandSon

Best Documentary (Feature Film) Subject
20 Days in Mariupol, Frontline PBS & Associated Press, Jump Cut

Best Faith Based Trailer
Unsung Hero "Miracles" Trailer, Lionsgate, BOND

Best Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under 3.1 million)
Fremont, Music Box Films, Jump Cut

Best Motion/Title Graphics
Borderlands: Make It Rain, Lions Gate Films, Create

Best Original Score
Dune Part Two "War", Warner Bros., Wild Card Creative Group

Best Romance
Maestro - Awards Summer Trailer, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Sound Editing
Monkey Man "Beast", Universal Pictures, AV Squad

Golden Fleece
The Kill Room, Shout! Studios, Taylor Nickerson A/V, LLC in partnership with Tonnelier Creative

The Don LaFontaine Award for Best Voice Over
Boy Kills World: Trailer, Roadside Attractions, Buddha Jones

Trashiest Trailer
Suitable Flesh, “Saxy”, RLJE Films, Sequence Creative

Best Foreign Action
GUEST FROM THE FUTURE, Trailer, Vodorod Pictures, Art Pictures Studio, NMG Studio, Trailer Cola

Best Foreign Animation/Family
The Boy and the Heron, Official English Trailer, Studio Ghibli, GKIDS

Best Foreign Comedy
The Movie Emperor Official Trailer, Huanxi Media, Dirty Monkeys Studio, NUROSTAR

Best Foreign Documentary
Copa 71 | Trailer, Dogwoof, Intermission Film

Best Foreign Drama
Anatomy of a Fall - "Monster", NEON, ZEALOT

Best Foreign Horror
Run Rabbit Run Official Trailer, XYZ Films, ZEALOT

Best Foreign Independent Trailer
Anatomy Of A Fall Official UK Trailer, Picturehouse, ZEALOT

Best Foreign Music
Major Grom: The Game "Last Hero" Teaser Trailer, BUBBLE, Andrei Solodovnikov

Best Foreign Teaser
The Beast - Obliterate Trailer, Sideshow/Janus Films, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Foreign Thriller
Monolith, “Listen", Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative

Most Original Foreign Trailer
Cassandro, Libre, Amazon MGM Studios, Tiny Hero

TV/STREAMING SERIES NOMINEES
Best Action (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
The Gentlemen - Bleep, Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio

Best Animation/Family (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
Percy Jackson and The Olympians "Quest" Teaser Trailer, Disney Branded Television, Ignition Creative

Best Documentary (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
American Nightmare: Truth, Netflix, Create

Best Fantasy Adventure (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
Loki S2 "God", The Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad

Best Foreign (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
Bodies | Impossible Trailer, Netflix UK, Trailer Park Group

Best Graphics in a (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
Loki S2 | War, Disney, Trailer Park Group

Best Horror/Thriller (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
The Fall of the House of Usher "Consequence", Netflix, MOCEAN

Best Music (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
The Crown S6, Part Two, Trailer, Netflix, Create

Best Original Score (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
Masters of the Air "Mankind", Apple TV+, Wild Card Creative Group

Best Sound Editing in a (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
The Gentlemen, Teaser, Netflix, Create

Best Voice Over in a (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
A Real Bug's Life, National Geographic, Rogue Planet

Most Original (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
Enfield Poltergeist, Trailer "Janet", Apple+, X/AV

Best Promo for a TV Network
A Mountain of Entertainment 4.0: Hail Patrick, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Best OTO (One Time Only) Special
Star Wars Movie Marathon :30TV "Event", FX, Daccord Creative

TV SPOTS FOR FEATURE FILMS
Best Action TV Spot
Monkey Man "Warrior", Universal Pictures, AV Squad

Best Comedy TV Spot
Barbie, Loose, Warner Bros, Silk Factory

Best Drama TV Spot
Killers of the Flower Moon "Bloodshed", Apple TV+, Wild Card Creative Group

Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot
Dune Part Two "One Destiny", Warner Bros., Wild Card Creative Group

Best Foreign TV Spot
Favorite Movies, Tricolor, Tricolor

Best Graphics in a TV Spot
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Map of Adventures, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Horror TV Spot
The Exorcist: Believer "Drop", Universal Pictures, TRANSIT

Best Independent TV Spot
Ferrari "Review", Neon, AV Squad

Best Music TV Spot
One Love: Don't Worry, Paramount Pictures, Create

Best Original Score TV Spot
The Marvels, Return of Captain Marvel, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Romance TV Spot
Past Lives - TV60 Fate, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Sound Editing in a TV spot
Monkey Man "Blood", Universal Pictures, AV Squad

Best Thriller TV Spot
Saltburn, Moth, Amazon MGM Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Voice Over TV spot
Leave the World Behind - "Survival PSA", Netflix, ZEALOT

Most Original TV Spot
The Fall Guy "Everything", Universal Pictures, AV Squad

Complete List of Winners available upon request.

