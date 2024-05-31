2024 Golden Trailer Awards Winners of the Night: Deadpool & Wolverine Win Big
2024 Golden Trailer Awards Winners of the Night: Deadpool & Wolverine Win BigLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last night The Golden Trailer Awards celebrated its 24th annual award show. The unconventional ceremony, hosted by Missi Pyle, honors excellence in feature film trailers, teasers, and movie marketing. They recognize the new and innovative, experiential concepts that drive the entertainment industry. A panel of esteemed jury members selected from top-level directors, producers, actors, writers, executives, and advertising creatives determine the winners with Deadpool & Wolverine winning big.
THE GTA24 WINNERS LIST HIGHLIGHTS -
Legend: Title “SubTitle”, Studio, Agency
GTA24 Show Categories:
Best Action
Monkey Man "Beast", Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Best Animation/Family
Wonka “Silver Linings” Warner Bros., Major Major
Best Comedy
American Fiction "Monk", Amazon MGM Studios, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Drama
Napoleon "Destiny", Sony, Motive
Best Fantasy/Adventure
Dune Part Two "War", Warner Bros., Wild Card Creative Group
Best Horror
Late Night with the Devil - "Shocking", IFC Films, ZEALOT
Best Independent Trailer
Anatomy of a Fall - "Monster", NEON, ZEALOT
Best Music
Barbie - Just Ken Teaser, Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Teaser
Deadpool & Wolverine "Taken", Disney, MOCEAN
Best Thriller
Anatomy of a Fall - "Monster", NEON, ZEALOT
Best Video Game Trailer
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, "All In", CD PROJEKT RED, Lord Danger, Modern Logic
Most Original Trailer
They Cloned Tyrone, "Freaky", Netflix, GrandSon
Summer 2024 Blockbuster Trailer
Deadpool & Wolverine "Taken", Disney, MOCEAN
Best Comedy (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a Series
Palm Royale "Join The Club", Apple TV, Seismic Productions
Best Drama (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a Series
Griselda "La Jefa", Netflix, MOCEAN
Agency of the Year: AV Squad
Best of Show
Deadpool & Wolverine "Taken", Disney, MOCEAN
NON SHOW CATEGORIES:
Best Documentary (Feature Film) Bio Pic of an Individual
American Symphony, "Butterfly", Netflix, GrandSon
Best Documentary (Feature Film) Subject
20 Days in Mariupol, Frontline PBS & Associated Press, Jump Cut
Best Faith Based Trailer
Unsung Hero "Miracles" Trailer, Lionsgate, BOND
Best Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under 3.1 million)
Fremont, Music Box Films, Jump Cut
Best Motion/Title Graphics
Borderlands: Make It Rain, Lions Gate Films, Create
Best Original Score
Dune Part Two "War", Warner Bros., Wild Card Creative Group
Best Romance
Maestro - Awards Summer Trailer, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Sound Editing
Monkey Man "Beast", Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Golden Fleece
The Kill Room, Shout! Studios, Taylor Nickerson A/V, LLC in partnership with Tonnelier Creative
The Don LaFontaine Award for Best Voice Over
Boy Kills World: Trailer, Roadside Attractions, Buddha Jones
Trashiest Trailer
Suitable Flesh, “Saxy”, RLJE Films, Sequence Creative
Best Foreign Action
GUEST FROM THE FUTURE, Trailer, Vodorod Pictures, Art Pictures Studio, NMG Studio, Trailer Cola
Best Foreign Animation/Family
The Boy and the Heron, Official English Trailer, Studio Ghibli, GKIDS
Best Foreign Comedy
The Movie Emperor Official Trailer, Huanxi Media, Dirty Monkeys Studio, NUROSTAR
Best Foreign Documentary
Copa 71 | Trailer, Dogwoof, Intermission Film
Best Foreign Drama
Anatomy of a Fall - "Monster", NEON, ZEALOT
Best Foreign Horror
Run Rabbit Run Official Trailer, XYZ Films, ZEALOT
Best Foreign Independent Trailer
Anatomy Of A Fall Official UK Trailer, Picturehouse, ZEALOT
Best Foreign Music
Major Grom: The Game "Last Hero" Teaser Trailer, BUBBLE, Andrei Solodovnikov
Best Foreign Teaser
The Beast - Obliterate Trailer, Sideshow/Janus Films, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Foreign Thriller
Monolith, “Listen", Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative
Most Original Foreign Trailer
Cassandro, Libre, Amazon MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
TV/STREAMING SERIES NOMINEES
Best Action (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
The Gentlemen - Bleep, Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio
Best Animation/Family (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
Percy Jackson and The Olympians "Quest" Teaser Trailer, Disney Branded Television, Ignition Creative
Best Documentary (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
American Nightmare: Truth, Netflix, Create
Best Fantasy Adventure (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
Loki S2 "God", The Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad
Best Foreign (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
Bodies | Impossible Trailer, Netflix UK, Trailer Park Group
Best Graphics in a (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
Loki S2 | War, Disney, Trailer Park Group
Best Horror/Thriller (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
The Fall of the House of Usher "Consequence", Netflix, MOCEAN
Best Music (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
The Crown S6, Part Two, Trailer, Netflix, Create
Best Original Score (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
Masters of the Air "Mankind", Apple TV+, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Sound Editing in a (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
The Gentlemen, Teaser, Netflix, Create
Best Voice Over in a (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
A Real Bug's Life, National Geographic, Rogue Planet
Most Original (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a series
Enfield Poltergeist, Trailer "Janet", Apple+, X/AV
Best Promo for a TV Network
A Mountain of Entertainment 4.0: Hail Patrick, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Best OTO (One Time Only) Special
Star Wars Movie Marathon :30TV "Event", FX, Daccord Creative
TV SPOTS FOR FEATURE FILMS
Best Action TV Spot
Monkey Man "Warrior", Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Best Comedy TV Spot
Barbie, Loose, Warner Bros, Silk Factory
Best Drama TV Spot
Killers of the Flower Moon "Bloodshed", Apple TV+, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot
Dune Part Two "One Destiny", Warner Bros., Wild Card Creative Group
Best Foreign TV Spot
Favorite Movies, Tricolor, Tricolor
Best Graphics in a TV Spot
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Map of Adventures, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Best Horror TV Spot
The Exorcist: Believer "Drop", Universal Pictures, TRANSIT
Best Independent TV Spot
Ferrari "Review", Neon, AV Squad
Best Music TV Spot
One Love: Don't Worry, Paramount Pictures, Create
Best Original Score TV Spot
The Marvels, Return of Captain Marvel, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Best Romance TV Spot
Past Lives - TV60 Fate, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Sound Editing in a TV spot
Monkey Man "Blood", Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Best Thriller TV Spot
Saltburn, Moth, Amazon MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
Best Voice Over TV spot
Leave the World Behind - "Survival PSA", Netflix, ZEALOT
Most Original TV Spot
The Fall Guy "Everything", Universal Pictures, AV Squad
