Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 10 Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 14, 2024, to act on these bills.
CS/HB 923 – Wills and Estates
HB 521 – Equitable Distribution of Marital Assets and Liabilities
CS/HB 103 – Public Records
CS/HB 983 – Public Records
CS/CS/HB 1267 – Economic Self-sufficiency
CS/HB 379 – Public Records
HB 741 – Town of Hillsboro Beach, Broward County
SB 702 – Attorney Fees and Costs
CS/SB 984 – Judgment Liens
CS/CS/SB 1420 – Department of Commerce
###