Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 10 Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 14, 2024, to act on these bills.

CS/HB 923 – Wills and Estates

HB 521 – Equitable Distribution of Marital Assets and Liabilities

CS/HB 103 – Public Records

CS/HB 983 – Public Records

CS/CS/HB 1267 – Economic Self-sufficiency

CS/HB 379 – Public Records

HB 741 – Town of Hillsboro Beach, Broward County

SB 702 – Attorney Fees and Costs

CS/SB 984 – Judgment Liens

CS/CS/SB 1420 – Department of Commerce

 

###

