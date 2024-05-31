Summary of opinion: Skyrizi, 30/05/2024 Positive

On 30 May 2024, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Skyrizi. The marketing authorisation holder for this medicinal product is AbbVie Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG.

The CHMP adopted a new indication to include adults with ulcerative colitis.

For information, the full indications for Skyrizi will be as follows1:

Plaque psoriasis

Skyrizi is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Psoriatic arthritis

Skyrizi, alone or in combination with methotrexate (MTX), is indicated for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs).

Crohn’s disease

Skyrizi is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have had an inadequate response to, lost response to, or were intolerant to conventional therapy or a biologic therapy.

Ulcerative colitis

Skyrizi is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who have had an inadequate response to, lost response to, or were intolerant to conventional therapy or a biologic therapy.

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the updated summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the revised European public assessment report (EPAR) and made available in all official European Union languages after a decision on this change to the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

1 New text in bold