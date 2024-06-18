BostonSight Joins European Federation of the Contact Lens and IOL Industries
We are proud to be a member of EFCLIN. We are joining a distinguished list of members in the eyecare industry.”NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonSight®, a nonprofit eye healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased and damaged corneas and dry eyes has become a member of EFCLIN – the European Federation of the Contact Lens and IOL Industries.
— Sara Yost, BostonSight President and CEO
EFCLIN is an international meeting platform and forum for manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors of contact lenses and IOLs. The organization aims to assist members with marketing, technological developments, and Regulatory Affairs in Europe.
As BostonSight continues to expand its BostonSight SCLERAL product across the globe, joining EFCLIN is an important step in ensuring compliance and the highest operating standards for its customers, as well as staying on top of the latest advancements in technology to drive innovation.
“We are proud to be a member of EFCLIN,” said Sara Yost, BostonSight President and CEO. “We are joining a distinguished list of members in the eyecare industry. The annual EFCLIN conference has provided us with countless networking opportunities, and now, as a member, we can contribute even more to nurturing global relationships with other distributors and manufacturers in Europe.”
BostonSight SCLERAL is available worldwide via a network of partners, including Spectrum International in Latin America and L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in India and Southeast Asia. BostonSight SCLERAL will launch later this year via Conóptica in Europe and Moorfields Eye Hospital in the United Kingdom.
About BostonSight®:
BostonSight is a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye. PROSE® is BostonSight’s medical treatment for the most severe ocular surface diseases and BostonSight SCLERAL® is a commercially available scleral lens used by optometrists worldwide. BostonSight’s ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes through innovative scleral lens design, education, and technology have saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. Learn more at www.bostonsight.org.
About EFCLIN:
EFCLIN’s missions is to expand the most prominent exhibition and meeting place for the global contact lens and IOL industry, initiate education and maintain the highest level of professional services and relevant information.
Michele Hart
BostonSight
+1 781-675-9872
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube