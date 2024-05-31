Equator Introduces a Convenient Solution for Beverage Cooling

Equator 25in COUNTERTOP Beverage Refrigerator 40 Cans Touch Control 110V

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has launched the BR 140 1.4 cu. ft. Can Refrigerator as a solution for keeping drinks cold for personal use and social events.

This compact refrigerator fits anywhere, providing cold drinks in dorms, home offices, home bars or the RV—freeing up space in your home fridge during parties.

Measuring only 17.32”x25”x15” the freestanding mini fridge fits up to 46 cans. The compact refrigerator is also useful for snacks. A powerful compressor delivers efficient cooling power. The steel wire shelving ensures chilled air circulates around every can. Consumers can select and maintain a single, ideal temperature of 34°-50°F. The easy, intuitive touch control offers simple temperature setting. The LED display shows the preferred temperature even in the dark.

Perfect for get-togethers, the countertop beverage refrigerator gives consumers instant access to cold cans as needed. The solid stainless-steel handle opens easily, and a single tap turns on the interior light to see inside. The anti-UV glass also protects the contents from harmful UV rays, so drinks and food stay fresh.

The BR 140 1.4 cu. ft. Can Refrigerator is EL certified, meeting the highest safety standards, so consumers can reach for beverages or snacks with peace of mind. Purchase directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide. Use the QR code to access warranty and manual information.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances, founded in 1991, offers a wide range of home appliances including laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, and wine coolers. The company has been recognized in various media outlets for its eco-friendly products and innovative solutions. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.