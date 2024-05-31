Statement by Premier King on Brain Injury Awareness Month

CANADA, May 31 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on Brain Injury Awareness Month:

“June is Brain Injury Awareness Month. Brain injuries can change lives in an instant, profoundly impacting not just the individual affected but their loved ones and our communities as a whole.

These injuries often come with challenges that can be invisible to the eye yet are deeply felt. That's why we must break down the stigma surrounding brain injuries and empower those who have survived trauma. They are not defined by their injuries – they are strong, resilient Islanders deserving of our support and understanding.

We can all take steps to help prevent brain injury, like wearing a seatbelt and securing children in proper car seats, wearing appropriate helmets for sports and recreational activities, installing handrails for seniors, and using safety gates to protect children from stairs and other potential dangers.

This month is a reminder that prevention and support go hand in hand. Let's work together to build a province where those affected by brain injuries know they are seen, heard, and valued.

To celebrate Brain Injury Awareness Month the Provincial Administration Buildings in Charlottetown will be lit up with Blue and Yellow on June 1, 2024.”