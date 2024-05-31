Đà Nẵng to invest VNĐ7.26 trillion to develop cruise industry

VIETNAM, May 31 - HÀ NỘI — A total of VNĐ7.26 trillion (US$285.2 million) will be invested in 38 projects to promote the development of the cruise industry by 2050 in Đà Nẵng City, according to a plan recently approved by the local authority.

The capital is expected to be raised from private investments. These projects include shipyards, repair centres, service operation centres and international and domestic marinas.

There will be two international marinas in Hải Châu District, covering an area of 1ha and 3ha, respectively. Another international marina will be built in Sơn Trà District.

Other marinas include DHC Marina and Euro Village in Sơn Trà, Bạch Đằng near Nguyễn Văn Trỗi Bridge in Hải Châu District, a marina near Rồng Bride in Hải Châu District and one in Vân Village, Liên Chiểu District.

Đà Nẵng will continue to maintain existing international cruise ship routes, especially with Singapore and Hong Kong. The central city will also expand routes to the US, Europe, Japan and Singapore – markets with high income and high levels of spending.

In addition, inland waterway routes within Đà Nẵng and with Quảng Nam Province will also be developed to attract tourists and promote the tourism industry.

The city expects that the cruise industry will contribute 2-3 per cent of the gross regional domestic product by 2030, and 4-5 per cent by 2050. — VNS