Submit Release
News Search

There were 756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,053 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Crash - Leaving the Scene of an Accident / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B3001953

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8

 

DATE/TIME: May 30, 2024, at approximately 1246 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sandgate Rd near Tudor Rd, Sandgate, VT

VIOLATIONS: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)

 

ACCUSED: Under Investigation                                           

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: William Mayer

AGE: 77

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sandgate, VT

 

VICTIM: Patricia Mayer

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sandgate, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified about a crash on Sandgate Rd near Tudor Rd in the Town of Sandgate. It was reported someone had crashed into a mailbox and left the scene after causing property damage. In addition, it was discovered the incident occurred on May 29, 2024, at approximately 1700-1845 Hours. Vehicle parts were found at the crash scene, and one of the parts was later identified to belong to a 2011-2013 Buick Regal.

 

No suspect has been developed at this time, but the Vermont State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation. The Vermont State Police encourage the public to call and ask to speak with Trooper Ryan Criss about the incident at the contact number above.

 

The Vermont State Police also encourage the operator of this vehicle to contact the Shaftsbury Barracks and ask to speak with Trooper Ryan Criss about the incident.

 

People can also submit anonymous tips online via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending      

COURT: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the court's discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / Crash - Leaving the Scene of an Accident / Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more