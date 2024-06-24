Jennifer Ewart Releases Debut Children's Picture Book About the Importance of Saying Thank You
A standout in the children's book holiday genre.
This was an adorable story about the importance of being thankful for all of the blessings of Christmas.”MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa’s Christmas Wish, written by Jennifer Ewart and illustrated by Brittanie Ewart, is a welcome addition to the children's book holiday genre. This story paints the well known figure of Santa Claus in a different light—as a person who experiences emotions and sadness, just like everybody else.
— Joanna, @joannas_bookshelf
When Santa doesn't show up to the North Pole Christmas Party, Mrs. Claus goes out to search for him. After looking through Kringle Village and Snowflake City, she finds him looking glum at the Cocoa shop. After his hard work to make children all over the world happy, he reveals his own Christmas wish: to receive a thank you.
At the core of Santa’s Christmas Wish is a reminder that everybody, even Santa, feels sad sometimes, and how far a simple “thank you” can go. The message of gratitude and expressing thanks is an important theme for children to learn all throughout the year, but especially during the holiday season.
Jennifer Ewart’s words and strong message are accompanied with whimsical wintery illustrations by Brittanie Ewart that children of all ages are sure to love.
Santa’s Christmas Wish has received rave reviews from popular Bookstagrammers.
"I enjoyed SANTA’S CHRISTMAS WISH, and found that this would be so perfect for reading out loud. I found the themes of the story engaging and inspiring. The illustration by Brittanie Ewart is bright, cheerful, and really showcased the Christmas spirit while also complementing the text capturing emotions and the heartwarming story."
—Michelle, @nurse_bookie
“Santa's Christmas Wish is so cute! I love the illustrations on every page.”
—Stephanie, @the.book.nerd.fox
“This was such a great book and the illustrations are so beautiful, I wish I had a young one to read this too, this would be a great addition to your little one's library or it will make a wonderful gift for a child around the holidays.”
—Nicole, @reading_with_nicole
“I thought it had a great message for children that everyone feels blue every once in a while, no matter how great they may appear to be, and you can help others when they are in a funk and remind them how much they mean to you.” —Karen, @books.cats.travel.food
Santa's Christmas Wish is available for purchase on Amazon: https://a.co/d/0j4aABmp
Jennifer is available for interviews and the book is available for review.
